World Obesity Day: What to know



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Friday is World Obesity Day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion people worldwide are obese.

Low-carb diets benefit heart health for overweight people, say researchers

The agency said the number was still growing, with 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children.

The WHO estimates that by 2025, about 167 million people will be less healthy because they are overweight or obese.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity in the United States from 2017 to 2018 was 42.4%.

Some groups were more affected than others, and non-Hispanic black adults had the highest age-consistent tendency to obesity, 49.6%.

For children and adolescents aged 2-19 years from 2017 to 2018, the prevalence of obesity was 19.3% and affected approximately 14.4 million children and adolescents.

Obesity: More than half of young adults are overweight, research says

According to the agency, obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer – which are preventable, one of the leading causes of premature death.

The WHO – which is calling on countries to work to tackle this health crisis – has explained that obesity affects the kidneys, joints and reproductive system of the heart and liver.

In addition, the agency noted that obese people are three times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

While the key to preventing obesity is working primarily, the WHO says countries need to work together to create a “better food environment” for all.

“Effective measures include marketing of baby foods and beverages high in fat, sugar and salt, taxing sugary drinks and providing better access to affordable, healthy food. Creating safe walking, cycling and recreation areas in cities and towns.” “Schools need to help families teach their children healthy habits from the start,” she said.

The WHO says it is monitoring global trends and prevalence, developing guidelines for the prevention and treatment of obesity and those overweight, and providing implementation support and guidance for countries.

An “Accelerated Action Plan to Stop Obesity” from the WHO Secretariat will be discussed at the 76th World Health Assembly in May.