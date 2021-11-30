World Omicron Fight Hindered by Fragmented Response
ROME – In a very familiar cycle of tracking the first cases, pointing fingers and banning travel, nations around the world on Monday reacted to the omicron type of coronavirus that has defined all contagious diseases – and made it difficult.
While here-we-again fears and resignations are gripping the world, the World Health Organization warns that the risk posed by a strongly mutated type is “too high.” But once again working in the void of evidence, the government chose a different approach across continents, in neighboring countries, and even in cities within those countries.
Little is known about Omicron beyond its large number of mutations; It will take at least weeks before scientists can confidently say whether it is more contagious – preliminary evidence suggests – whether it causes more serious illness and how it responds to vaccines.
In China, which was increasingly lonely to seal itself while trying to eradicate the virus, a Communist Party-controlled newspaper is now pursuing democracy as Japan, South Korea, Australia and other countries give up flirting. Return to normalcy and close their borders to the world. In the West, vaccines were stockpiled at the expense of the poorer regions, and now they are paying the price for their own interests.
In the United States, federal officials on Monday called on vaccinated people to take booster shots. President Biden sought to reassure the American people that the new type was “a cause for concern, not a cause for fear” and that his administration was already working with vaccine manufacturers to improve the vaccine, if necessary.
“We’re throwing everything we have at the virus, tracking it from every angle,” the president said while attending the White House.
In South Africa, where scientists identified Omicron among a large number of unvaccinated populations, leaders lamented the travel ban as traumatic and counterproductive to tracking the virus, saying it could undermine transparency in outbreaks. African officials also noted that due to disparities in vaccine distribution, the continent is facing this latest form of non-protection.
But as vaccine distribution became more reliable in Africa, some states looked to vaccine orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Sunday, the Ghanaian government announced that government employees, health care workers and most school staff and students must be vaccinated by January 22.
Europe, which has worked in unusual concerts to prevent travel from South Africa, is stepping up booster shots in the hope that it will work against Omicron, and is also adjusting or reconsidering hodgepodge of social-distance measures in restrictive-resistance countries such as Britain. .
“The lack of a consistent and consistent worldview has led to divisive and irrelevant responses, misunderstandings, misinformation and mistrust,” said Tedros Adhanom Gebreius, director of the World Health Organization.
The WHO called a three-day special session to discuss an agreement that would ensure prompt sharing of data and technology and equal access to vaccines. The European Union has pushed for the treaty to become legally binding, but the United States has avoided it.
The proposal underscores the fact that two years of devastating epidemics have claimed millions of lives, devastated the national economy and robbed many of the world’s children of almost two years of early experience, with no global plan yet to emerge.
Largely vaccinated wastes are sticking to initial reports that omicron can cause mild illness and that they may be susceptible to vaccines, not necessarily the entire region of Africa. Some nations like South Africa have adequate doses but have struggled to deliver them. Others lack freezers, logistical infrastructure and medical personnel to vaccinate their populations.
This gives the virus plenty of time and body to multiply and mutate.
The travel ban is aimed at buying time because scientists decide whether a new type of mutation will allow existing vaccines to be missed. But they also suggest that the main lessons of the early stages of the epidemic should be re-learned: an infection found somewhere is possible everywhere – or perhaps soon – and finding a single case means not finding much.
On Monday, Portugal reported 13 Omicron cases – all linked to the same soccer team – and Scotland reported six, while the number in South Africa continued to rise.
Experts warn that this variant will reach every part of the world, if not already.
The leaders of the world’s supreme powers insisted That they understood, but their promises were geopolitical.
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered Africa a billion doses of the covid vaccine, about 200 million that Beijing had already sent to the continent, while addressing a conference in Senegal via video link.
The Global Times, a Chinese tabloid controlled by the Communist Party, praised China’s success in stopping the spread of the virus, saying the West now has to pay the price for its selfish policies. “Western countries have control over the resources needed to combat the Kovid-19 epidemic,” it said. “But they have failed to stop the spread of the virus and more and more developing countries are facing the virus.”
Mr Biden said the United States had sent more free vaccines abroad than any other country in the world. “Now we need to move on with the rest of the world,” he said.
European health ministers agree.
“The identification of the Omicron type in southern Africa confirms the urgency to do more to vaccinate the populations of the most vulnerable countries,” said Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza at a virtual meeting of health ministers representing seven countries. The richest large democracy.
He appealed to those countries to help vaccinate. “Donating a dose is not enough,” Mr Speranza said.
Within days of seeing the new type of evidence, scientists in South Africa, who run the most advanced genomic sequencing laboratory on the continent, recognized it. He made his findings public last Wednesday.
After other parts of the world, including the United States and the European Union, responded to travel bans on South Africa, South African authorities protested that their country was being punished for speed and transparency.
Responses are as diverse as those at risk for coronavirus.
Israel, the first nation to block travel in response to Omicron, temporarily allowed its intelligence service to monitor the phone data of people who have been kindly confirmed.
In Italy, which has kept the transition low with some of the most stringent rules in Europe, the country’s Council of Mayors called on the government to implement the National Outdoor Mask Order from December 6 to January 15, as crowds gather to shop and celebrate. Christmas.
Even Britain, which has neglected masking and other social-distance measures,
Omicron has increased its response to the face. The country introduced new mask orders and new travel restrictions and appeared to reduce its opposition to the need for masks in vaccine passports and restaurants. And the UK’s Vaccine Advisory Board announced on Monday that it was expanding the country’s booster program.
In Germany, which has already been hit hard by the latest epidemic, fears of the Omicron type were evident.
“This sounds different than the first piece of information we got about the Delta type,” said Christian Drostein, a prominent German virologist, describing himself as “very worried.”
On Monday, the German government announced that Olaf Schulz, who will succeed Angela Merkel, the governor of the state and Ms Merkel next week, will begin a planned meeting in nine days to discuss possible lockdown measures.
“We need to buy time,” Carl Lotterbach, a Member of Parliament and public health expert who is considered a strong candidate for the new German government’s health minister, said on Twitter. “There’s nothing worse than a new kind of running wave.”
Pauline Londex, a French lawyer known for her wide access to drugs and transparent drug policies, told France Inter Radio on Monday that forms would continue to emerge unless rich countries shared more vaccines. “We need a more systematic approach,” she said.
The European Commission on Monday called on member states not to impose additional travel restrictions on their citizens.
Unlike the patchwork of European rules, China has a more consistent and simple policy: it has inevitably been shut down because of its “zero covid” policy.
China has maintained a high wall against tourists from the rest of the world. Foreign nationals and visa holders are allowed only in limited circumstances, which has led some in the business world to worry that the country is becoming more and more isolated due to the Covid restrictions.
Visitors are required to set aside two weeks after arrival and then face possible limitations on their movements. Movements are tracked by monitoring smartphone apps, which display color codes that can signal whether a person has traveled through or through a recently infected area, triggering a stay-at-home alert.
In other parts of Asia, people are less focused on eradicating the virus than on preventing it.
“This is terrible news,” said Gurinder Singh, 57, of New Delhi, who was worried about his shop going down. “If the virus spreads in India, the government will close the country again and we will have to beg.”
The report was contributed by Declan Walsh From Nairobi, Patrick Kingsley From Jerusalem, Carlos Tejada From Seoul, Sameer Yasir, Srinagar, India, Linsey Chutel From South Africa, Aurelian Breeden From Paris, Alien Peltier And Monica Pronzuk From Brussels, Megan Specia From London, Christopher F. Shuetze From Berlin, Emma Bubola From Rome and Nick Cumming-Bruce From Geneva.
