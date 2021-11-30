World Omicron Fight Hindered by Fragmented Response

ROME – In a very familiar cycle of tracking the first cases, pointing fingers and banning travel, nations around the world on Monday reacted to the omicron type of coronavirus that has defined all contagious diseases – and made it difficult.

While here-we-again fears and resignations are gripping the world, the World Health Organization warns that the risk posed by a strongly mutated type is “too high.” But once again working in the void of evidence, the government chose a different approach across continents, in neighboring countries, and even in cities within those countries.

Little is known about Omicron beyond its large number of mutations; It will take at least weeks before scientists can confidently say whether it is more contagious – preliminary evidence suggests – whether it causes more serious illness and how it responds to vaccines.

In China, which was increasingly lonely to seal itself while trying to eradicate the virus, a Communist Party-controlled newspaper is now pursuing democracy as Japan, South Korea, Australia and other countries give up flirting. Return to normalcy and close their borders to the world. In the West, vaccines were stockpiled at the expense of the poorer regions, and now they are paying the price for their own interests.