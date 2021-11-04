World record made in Ayodhya, the city of Ram lit up with the light of 12 lakh lamps; The sky lit up with splendid fireworks

This time also Diwali is being celebrated in a grand manner in Ayodhya. In the Yogi government’s Deepotsav program, the city of Ram is lit up with the light of 12 lakh lamps. Many leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have reached Ayodhya to attend the ceremony.

The city of Ayodhya is currently lit up with lakhs of diyas. The beauty of this city of Lord Rama is fascinated by everyone. Lakhs of diyas are lit together on the banks of river Saryu. There was also a spectacular fireworks display during the event. During this, this program of Ayodhya also became a world record. For this a team of Guinness Book of World Records also reached Ayodhya.

While addressing the function, CM Yogi while targeting the Samajwadi Party said that those who were firing on Ram devotees 31 years ago, they have bowed before your power. Now it seems that if you carry on this way for a few more years, then he and his entire family will be in line for the next karseva. He said- “You see that if there is next karseva, then the bullet will not be fired. Flowers will be showered on the devotees of Rama and Krishna.

spectacular fireworks display

While addressing the program, CM Yogi said that five years ago this event could not have been held in this grand form. But our government started this event here five years ago and since then this event is seen touching new heights continuously.

CM Yogi further said- The discussion of Deepotsav came to the fore in Ayodhya five years ago. This event was not being held in Ayodhya itself on this day. Our government has decided that Ayodhya has to get its new identity through the Deepotsav program. I remember in 2017, 2018, 2019 also the same slogan was echoing – ‘Yogi ji do one work, build a temple’. I was saying even then that the foundation stone is being prepared for the construction of the temple”.

During this, Yogi also targeted the earlier governments fiercely. He said- “What was happening in Ayodhya 31 years ago. On 30 October and 2 November 1990, Ram Bhakts were fired upon in a barbaric manner. There was barbaric lathi charge. Then it was considered a crime to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said how the people sitting in the previous governments had insulted the country. Earlier people were afraid to plant sandalwood, were afraid to go to the temple. Where there was talk of building a temple, there was talk of building toilets and hospitals. In the previous governments there was neither rule of law nor rule of society. Terrorists, Naxalites ruled the country. People saw the rule of SP, BSP, Congress. At that time, in what way religious places were hurt.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who arrived in Ayodhya to participate in this program, said that Ayodhya will become one of the most visited city in the world. Every year tourists come to Ayodhya to express their faith in Lord Shri Ram. Soon the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram will be ready.

A procession was taken out in Ayodhya on this occasion. UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma flagged off this procession of Lord Ram. After which Ram and Sita were brought to the venue by helicopter. Here CM Yogi welcomed him. Ghats have been decorated with about 12 lakh diyas in the Deepotsav program.