World Red Cross Day 2021: Theme, significance, quotes, images for WhatsApp and Facebook status



World Red Cross Day is also called Red Crescent Day is well known on Might 8 yearly. This date marks the delivery anniversary of Henry Dunant, who’s the founding father of the Worldwide Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). He’s additionally a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. He was born on Might 8, 1828.

It’s an annual celebration of their ideas. The day is well known by the Red Cross society throughout all of the international locations. It really works for the welfare of individuals. World Red Cross Society supplies for meals shortages, pure disasters, wars in addition to ailments of an epidemic.

World Red Cross Day 2021: Theme

The theme of World Red Cross Day 2021 is ‘Collectively we’re unstoppable’!

On this World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, we rejoice our lengthy journey and reaffirm our dedication to our humanitarian mission.

World Red Cross Day: Historical past

The primary Red Cross Day was celebrated on Might 8, 1948. In 1946 in World Warfare II, the Tokyo proposal was put in force. The opportunity of an annual celebration was requested by the Board of Governors of the ‘League of the Red Cross Societies (LORCS)’, later known as the Basic Meeting of the Worldwide Federation of Red Cross Societies.

Two years later the proposal of celebrating yearly World Red Cross Day was adopted on 8 Might 1948, the delivery anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founding father of the Red Cross. In 1984 formally it was named “World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day”. The official title of the day modified over time and turned World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in 1984.

Rules of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Motion:

Humanity: To forestall and eradicate miseries for each human wherever it exists. To guard life, guarantee each human being’s well being and respect for them. It promotes mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation amongst individuals.

Impartiality: It does no discrimination on the idea of nationality, race, spiritual beliefs, class, or political beliefs. Subsequently, helps the individuals on the idea of their wants.

Neutrality: Its purpose is to maintain everybody impartial in offering assist and doesn’t discriminate on the idea of any political, racial, spiritual, ideological alterations.

Independence: The Nationwide Societies, whereas auxiliaries within the humanitarian providers of their governments and topic to the legal guidelines of their respective international locations, should all the time keep their autonomy in order that they could have the ability always to behave in accordance with the ideas of the motion. The motion is unbiased.

Voluntary Service: It’s a voluntary motion began for offering reduction. It’s not engendered for acquire.

Unity: There’ll exist just one Red Cross and Red Crescent in a single nation. The organisation is open to all. It should stick with it its humanitarian work all through its territory.

Universality: The Worldwide Red Cross and Red Crescent Motion shares equal status, equal liabilities, and duties in serving to one another worldwide.

World Red Cross Day 2021: Quotes

Whether or not it’s a name to motion for blood drives, catastrophe reduction, or simply neighborhood outreach, the American Red Cross does a rare job at not solely assembly the quick wants of a neighborhood but additionally the preparation and planning for long-term assist—Darius Rucker

The Red Cross in its nature, its goals and functions, and consequently, its strategies, is not like some other group within the nation. It is a corporation of bodily motion, of instantaneous motion, on the spur of the second; it can not await the peculiar deliberation of organized our bodies if it might be of use to struggling humanity, [ellipsis in original] it has by its nature a discipline of its personal—Clara Barton

I just like the affect and accountability the Red Cross has turn out to be recognized for—Zulay Henao

Philanthropy, like Red Cross voluntarism, is realizing the enhancing affect of cultural range. Inviting the complete participation of all of the neighborhood’s sources results in win-win conditions—Gwen Jackson

After what others would name a enjoyable day trip collectively, we really feel as if we now have been on the Red Cross, donating blood—Anneli Rufus

READ: Learn how to file TDS Return on-line: Step-by-step information