World richest man Jeff Bezos will fly into space on July 20

Richard Branson, the co-founder of Virgin Galactic, recently traveled to space. But the title of flying the highest will be recorded in the name of Jeff Bezos.

New Delhi. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, is all set to go to space from Blue Origin on Tuesday and join the Astronaut Club. Within a month, there will be a second such big event in which two important businessmen of the world will travel to space as well as set a record to turn the dream of space tourism into reality. Recently, Virgin Galactic’s co-founder Richard Branson traveled to space. But the title of flying the highest will be recorded in the name of Jeff Bezos. This is because the space craft of Blue Origin will go to a higher altitude than the space plane of Virgin Galactic.

New Shepherd will fly

The name of the aircraft with which Jeff Bezos will go to space is the New Shepherd Rocket. The Shepherd aircraft will take off at 8 a.m. local time on July 20. The launch site of this flight is located in the West Texas desert. Which will be streamed live on BlueOrigin.com one and a half before the flight starts of this event.

Reusable Hai Blue Origin Space Craft

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin spacecraft is reusable. That is, it can also be used for the next flight. Blue Origin was founded by Jeff Bezos in the year 2000. Its purpose is to create floating space colonies in space in which millions of people can live and work.

Work continues on making Moon Lander

At present, Bezos’s company is making a heavy lift orbital rocket named New Glen. Along with this, the company is also making a moon lander. The company hopes that it will be able to contract its Moon lander to NASA under the Artemis program.

richest, oldest and youngest

Bezos will be the world’s richest person to fly in space, female aviator Wally Funk will be the oldest astronaut to fly at the age of 82, and Dutch teenager Oliver Damen will be the company’s first paying customer, the lowest on July 20. Will become an astronaut of age.

