World ski body cancels all upcoming events in Russia



Russia will not host any more World Cup events this winter hosted by the International Ski Federation (FIS), the governing body said on Friday.

The announcement comes a day after Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine in a mock attempt to hold a ski cross race at the Ural resort Sunny Valley on Friday.

Only a few Russians started and dozens of racers from all other countries did not participate. Non-starters included new Olympic champion Ryan Reyes of Switzerland and Sandra Neslund of Sweden.

The FIS noted the cancellation of five scheduled events next month “to ensure the safety of all participants and the integrity of the World Cup.” Finding a replacement site.

A World Cup event was also scheduled for this weekend in the Freestyle Ariel in Yaroslavl. The women’s ski jumping competition was scheduled for March 18-27 in Nizhny Tagil and Tchaikovsky. The cross-country race was scheduled for March 18-20 in Tyumen.

In Sunny Valley, only six of the 61 designated racers in the men’s ski cross qualification started Russian. Seven of the 24 listed starters took part in the women’s event.

FIS Russia has already said about Ski Cross and Aerial Sky that they are “working closely with the stakeholders involved to ensure their speedy return to the country.”

The Norwegian Ski Federation has already asked FIS to cancel planned events in Russia, with its president Eric Roste saying “this is bigger than the sport and the sport cannot be neutral in this situation.”