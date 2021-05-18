World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2021: History, theme, significance, quotes

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2021: Historical past, theme, significance, quotes



World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is noticed yearly on Could 17. The Covid-19 disaster has highlighted the essential function of Information and Communication Applied sciences (ICTs) and dropped at the fore startling digital inequalities between and inside nations. This yr it has come collectively, throwing mild on the urgency of accelerating digital transformation and advancing the objectives of the Join 2030 Agenda to depart nobody behind.

Historical past of World Telecommunication Day and Society Day 2021

World Telecommunication Day and Society Day 2021 is an amalgamation of World Information Society Day and World Telecommunication Society Day. World Telecommunication Day is the founding day of the Worldwide Telecommunication Union(ITU) and the signing of the primary Worldwide Telegraph Conference in 1865, whereas World Information Day is well known to deal with the significance of ICT and the wide selection of points associated to the Information society raised by World Summit on the Information Society(WSIS).ITU members have provide you with important companies, saving lives and sustaining economies.

In November 2006, each the times got here collectively to have fun yearly by organizing applicable programmes with a view to:

Stimulating reflection and trade of concepts on the theme

Debating the varied points of the theme with all companions in society

Formulating a report reflecting nationwide discussions on the problems underlying the theme, to be fed again to ITU and the remainder of its membership.

The theme for World Telecommunication Day and Society Day 2021

The theme for this yr is “Accelerating Digital Transformation in difficult occasions”, all year long with nationwide, regional, and worldwide initiatives to speed up digital transformation.

This yr’s WSIS Discussion board 2021 goals to spotlight the necessity for enhanced cooperation in info and communication applied sciences(ICTs) and telecommunication, each between nations and throughout completely different sectors.

Significance of World Telecommunication Day and Society Day 2021

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is noticed to lift consciousness concerning the prospects of using the web and different info and communication applied sciences (ICT) in bringing societies and economies collectively by bridging the digital divide.

QUOTES ON WORLD TELECOMMUNICATION AND INFORMATION SOCIETY DAY 2021

Telecommunications and info know-how have made our lives 100 occasions simpler, although not essentially happier.

It’s pure for child boomers to search out it arduous to get used to the applied sciences and the fast development in telecommunication, however that doesn’t imply they’re all against it.

We’d nonetheless have been writing letters to one another if it was not for telecommunication.

That is the digital age and we can’t think about a day with out devices, not to mention imagining how life would have been with out the evolution of telecommunications.

Telecommunications and info know-how have superior the entire world a lot past the expectations of the widespread individuals.

An environment friendly telecommunications community is the inspiration upon which an info society is constructed. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh

I’ll set large objectives for this nation as president – some so giant that the know-how to achieve them doesn’t but exist. I’ll recruit new lecturers and make new investments in rural faculties. We’ll join all of America to Twenty first-century know-how and telecommunications. Barack Obama

My innovation concerned taking an thought from the telecommunications and banking industries and making use of that concept to the transportation enterprise. Frederick W. Smith

It might be gross understatement to say that the Telecommunications Act of 1996 shouldn’t be a mannequin of readability. It’s in lots of necessary respects a mannequin of ambiguity or, certainly, even self-contradiction. Antonin Scalia

Advances within the know-how of communications have proved an unambiguous risk to totalitarian regimes: Fax machines allow dissidents to bypass state-controlled print media; direct-dial phone makes it tough for a state to regulate interpersonal voice communication, and satellite tv for pc broadcasting makes it doable for information-hungry residents of many closed societies to bypass state-controlled tv channels. Rupert Murdoch