World Television Premiere of Kabir Khan,Ranveer singh film 83 on Star Gold on March 20. kabir khan, ranveer singh 83 movie star gold tv premiere on 20 mart

Everyone saluted Ranveer Singh’s victory by becoming Kapil Dev on the big screen. Once again you will get a chance to watch it for free. After the release of 83 film, it was discussed that this memorable victory of India would be released on OTT. From social media to celebs, about the film 83, there was a lot of praise. In such a situation, the makers have taken a big decision regarding the premiere of 83.

Everyone lived the memorable moment of 83 India’s World Cup but once again got a chance to embrace this historic victory, not alone but with your family to live the victory of this wondrous game in the pages of sports history. Yes director Kabir Khan’s Ranbir and Deepika starrer film 83 is going to have its world television premiere on Sunday, March 20 at 8 PM, on Star Gold.

Let us tell you that this film has not been released on any OTT platform yet. U say that now every household will be able to win the historic victory of 83 through TV and everyone will be able to live this victory. Not only this, Star Gold is offering those advertisements which were on TV in the era of 83 so that when People will watch the film sitting in their homes, then seeing these advertisements will refresh their old memories and will stand that memorable moment of the 83’s.

83 The film received a lot of love from the audience as well as the critics. People said that “83 is not a film but an emotion. These events not only win the best Indian sport but also mark the identity of the country”. 83 film will be shown on Star Gold on Sunday 20 March.

