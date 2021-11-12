World Top all rounder shakib al hasan wife Umme Ahmed Shishir become victim of sexual harassment US based model was love with Bangladeshi cricketer in England

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is counted among the top all-rounders in the world. He has been at the top of the ICC ODI rankings for a long time. Shakib Al Hasan is known for his brilliant performances on all three fronts with the ball, bat and fielding.

Like Shakib, his wife Ummi Ahmed Shishir is also very popular in Bangladesh. Ummi also remains in the headlines due to her beauty. Ummi is considered the dream girl of Bangladesh youth. However, say that fame cannot live without controversies! The same thing happened with Ummi Ahmed Shishir in the year 2014.

While Ummi was a dream girl for many in Bangladesh, on the other hand she was at the center of an incident in which she was molested. This incident is of 15 June 2014. The match between Bangladesh and Team India was going on at the National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Umi was also present at the stadium. She was cheering on her husband and Bangladesh.

While the match was going on, a young man was seen sexually assaulting Ummi. The accused youth was said to be the son of a famous businessman. When Shakib came to know about this, he could not control his anger. He reached the gallery and thrashed the accused youth.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board considered any beating in the crowd as indiscipline on Shakib and suspended him for 6 months, but this punishment did not stop him from getting the punishment of the young man. He complained to the police the next day. After that the accused youth was also arrested.

Due to the suspension, Shakib was also unable to participate in any international league. It was a tough phase for her, but she came back stronger because of the love she got from Ummi and the emotional support she got from the fans.

Ummi is an example for modern women with her simple lifestyle. Her love affair with Shakib has been more than just being in love. Umi’s love story is also very interesting.

Born on 29 December 1989 in Narayanganj district of Bangladesh, she shifted to America at the age of 10. This is from 2010-11. She had gone to England for a holiday. Shakib was also in England to debut with Worcestershire in the English county season. There the two met.

Shakib fell in love with Ummi at first sight. Even Ummi could not say no to his proposal. Before marriage, both of them dated each other for three years. However, both of them did not let anyone know about it. Both chose a special date (12-12-12) for marriage as well.

Both are now parents to 2 daughters and a son. Ummi gave birth to an elder daughter (Alayna Hassan) on 8 November 2015. Their second daughter Iram Hasan was born on 24 April 2020 and son Ijah Al Hasan was born on 16 March 2021.

Ummi’s father maternal uncle Taj Ahmed was a bank worker. Ummi is the only child of his father’s first wife (name unknown). He was raised by his stepmother along with another sister and five brothers. He was brought up in Narayanganj till the age of 10.

His stepmother used to play the lottery. One day he got a big bet. After this the whole family settled in America. Ummi graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in software engineering.

During her engineering studies, she got a lot of offers from the modeling industry. However, she turned down most of the offers till she returned to her homeland, Bangladesh. After marriage, she made her modeling debut by acting for Banglalink with Shakib. Since then he has modeled for big brands including Huai, Veet, Bata and many more.

Shakib has also played several seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played in 2011, 2017 and 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. The team reached the playoffs all three times. KKR also played the final in IPL 2021.