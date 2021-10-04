World trade is booming, but poor countries need vaccines, says the WTO.

The World Trade Organization said on Monday that global trade has recovered from the pandemic faster than expected in the first half of 2021 and is set to grow faster than expected next year.

The World Trade Organization now forecasts global merchandise trade to grow 10.8 percent in 2021, up from the 8 percent forecast in March, as goods flows recover from last year’s slowdown. The WTO said global trade is expected to grow by 4.7 percent in 2022 as growth approaches its former trend.

Trade growth has not remained the same as a result of the pandemic, the group said, lagging behind especially in developing regions due to low vaccination rates, and supply chain disruptions taking a toll on business in some areas.

In remarks on Monday, the WTO’s director general, Ngoji Okonjo-Iwela, said unequal access to vaccines is increasing economic divergence across regions. He urged the members of the group to come together to agree on a foundation for more rapid vaccine production and equitable distribution.