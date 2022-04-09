Worlds biggest arm dealer Viktor Bout Story who called Merchant of Death

There were many dreaded and notorious criminals in the world but one man was Victor Bout, who was called the world’s biggest arm dealer. Victor Bout had many names but is now serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison. It is said about Victor that he provided weapons to those who spread terror in many countries of the world. Secondly, there are many popular stories about its past past.

Victor Bout was known by many names including Victor Budd, Victor Boris, Victor Bulakin. According to American media reports, Victor Bout was part of the Soviet military in the 90s. After leaving the job, he started dealing in arms. Victor Bout’s place in this business became such that he came to be called the Merchant of Death. American documents show his origin as Tajikistan, while South African papers show him to be from Ukraine.

Intelligence agencies believe that Victor, who was born in 1967, has knowledge of many languages ​​and on this basis he could take his business to a different level. Victor worked as a translator in the military. When the year 1991 came, he left the army and started the business of transporting goods by air. For this he chose the land of the African country of Angola. In such a situation, he came in the eyes of America when he started supplying weapons in restricted places.

By the year 1994, he started supplying weapons to the rebel groups, this was the period when Victor’s company came under the eyes of the CIA. Then the UN report also named his company in 2000, because it was found that Viktor Bauer was responsible for situations like civil war in Yugoslavia, Angola and Liberia. However, after the year 2000, Victor was running like a fast horse in his business.

However, in 2002, a US report shook the whole world, which said that Victor Bout carried weapons with the help of more than 30 ships. It also gave Kenya a surface-to-air missile that targeted an Israeli aircraft. Wherever Victor lived in the world from 2002 to 2007, most of the countries found themselves bleeding. Among them Syria, Libya, Rwanda, Lebanon, Africa were the main ones.

Then in 2008, Victor was arrested in Thailand, as Interpol had issued a red corner notice. It was said that he was about to meet the masters of some terrorist organizations. Then in the year 2009, he was deported to America. After this, there was a trial in America and he was found guilty of killing American citizens in many countries. After which Victor was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in April 2012.