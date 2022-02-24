World’s first NFT vending machine opens in New York City near Broadway
The world’s first non-fungible token vending machine has opened in New York City.
You can find it on John Street near Broadway.
The machine accepts credit and debit cards then dispenses a box with a unique code inside for your chosen NFT.
The idea comes from the company “Neon,” which hopes to make digital art sales available to everyone … and it seems like it’s working.
The machine already sold out of NFTs but it has since been restocked.
You can check it out for yourself 24/7.
