World

World’s first NFT vending machine opens in New York City near Broadway

11 seconds ago
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — These days, you can buy a wide variety of items from vending machines, but now you can add NFTs!

The world’s first non-fungible token vending machine has opened in New York City.

You can find it on John Street near Broadway.

The machine accepts credit and debit cards then dispenses a box with a unique code inside for your chosen NFT.

The idea comes from the company “Neon,” which hopes to make digital art sales available to everyone … and it seems like it’s working.

The machine already sold out of NFTs but it has since been restocked.

You can check it out for yourself 24/7.

