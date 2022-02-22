worlds most dangerous gangster Al Capone who was uncrowned king of alcohol gambling and sex racket

The full name of Al Capone, considered to be the world’s most dangerous gangster, was Alphonse Gabriel Capone. Al Capone once worked as a bouncer but turned into a gangster after joining the Chicago street gang.

There have been many gangsters in different parts of the world but Al Capone’s story was a little different. America’s dangerous Al Capone was such, who tried to buy everything in the world with money. The journey of this criminal, which started from the year 1920, came to an end in 1947, but during this time he had instilled the terror of his name in America.

Alphonse Gabriel Capone aka Al Capone was born in the year 1899 in Brooklyn, New York City, USA. Al Capone studied only until sixth, then dropped out of school. At that time, street gang culture had flourished in many cities of America. Al Capone also previously worked in these small gangs. Then in 1920, Al Capone joined the gang of Johnny Torrio, a dreaded street gang leader in Chicago.

Al Capone mastered the illegal alcohol and gambling business while working with Johnny Torrio. With his actions, Al Capone won the trust of Johnny Torrio and earned him number two in the gang. In the year 1925, there was a deadly attack on Torrio, in which he was badly injured. At Johnny’s behest, Al Capone took over the reins of the gang.

In those days gang warfare became common in cities like Chicago and Brooklyn. Now Al Capone’s name was also in the midst of these attacks, but he united the gang and put everyone on the sidelines. Al Capone spurred Johnny Torrio’s sex racket business with illicit alcohol and gambling. It is said about Capone that during 1926-27, these black businesses earned him close to 100 million dollars.

Drunk with immense wealth, Al Capone tried to bribe everyone to keep the black business going. Al Capone’s list included the names of the mayor, local police officials as well as judges. Al Capone, at that time was considered the most dangerous gangster in the world, because his private army consisted of about 600 criminals. His name also cropped up in the horrific massacre of February 14, 1929, in which 7 members of a rival gang were shot dead in broad daylight.

Al Capone, who had been in police custody for a long time, was arrested in Philadelphia on May 17, 1929, along with some of his associates. He was sent to jail for a year but due to good conduct he was released on bail in 9 months. After this, in the year 1931, he was accused of contempt of court and then sentenced to 6 months. On June 16, 1931, Al Capone was charged with 22 counts of tax evasion.

He was found guilty in five cases of tax evasion and then sentenced to 11 years in prison in October. His health deteriorated after spending seven years in Alcatraz prison, then he was released in 1939. After his release from prison, he was admitted to the hospital but for many years he was away from public life and eventually died on 25 January 1947 due to heart disease and pneumonia.