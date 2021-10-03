World’s oldest person: Spain’s oldest person in the world 112 years old Guinness Book of World Records

The Guinness Book of World Records has declared him the oldest person in the world. Spain’s Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia is 112 years and 211 days old. He has also revealed the secret of his long life. Due to his short stature, he didn’t have to go into battle, but he was far ahead in sports, which kept him fit.Saturnino was born on February 11, 190, in Puerto Castro, Lyon, Spain. Its height is 4.92 feet, which is why it did not go to take part in the Spanish Civil War in 1936. When the war broke out, he was living quietly with his wife. He used to make shoes and get involved in them. He says staying calm is the secret of his long life.

Saturnino loves football and he played it for many years. He also formed a local team. He also supports the Cultural Linesa Club.

Saturnino with family

Finally meet the family

He and his wife, Antonina Barrio Guterres, had seven daughters and a son. The boy died in infancy. He is now being cared for by a daughter and son-in-law. He has 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren in his family. He used to live apart from his family due to Kovid-1 to but now everyone has joined in his 112th birthday celebrations.

Who is the oldest?

At the same time, Japan’s Ken Tanaka has the status of the world’s oldest person, aged 118 years. The longest life so far has been that of Jean-Louis Calment of France, who was born on February 21, 1875, and died at the age of 122.