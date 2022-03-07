World’s oldest tennis player chooses to stay in Ukraine as Russia invades



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukraine’s Leonid Stanislavsky, the world’s oldest tennis player, said on Monday that he hoped his country would survive the Russian invasion.

Stanislavsky, a 97-year-old amateur tennis player, told Reuters he hoped to live long enough to hit the triple digits and said there was no real reason for war in the 21st century.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I hope I survive to reach 100. I have to survive this horrible situation. The war started on 24th February (February). I have not practically gone out since 24th. I have stayed at home … I have supplies, fridge Full. I’m sitting at home, not going anywhere, “he told the news agency.

He said his sister was in Poland and asked him to leave Ukraine, but he had no intention of doing so.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“I never thought I would have to live through another, more terrible war where people on both sides are dying – mothers losing their children, wives losing their sons and their husbands,” said Stanislavsky, who helped build the military aircraft. In World War II, the Soviet Union fought against the Nazis.

Dayana Yastremska to donate money to Lyon to help victims of war at home

“What is it? What’s the use of it? There can be no war in the twenty-first century. The war must stop, an agreement must be reached.”

Stanislavsky said he hoped the war would end so he could return to court.

He was a part of the International Tennis Federation and was captured in an award-winning film during the 2021 ITF Super-Senior World Championships in Mallorca, Spain. He told ITF Tennis last week that he did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin would go through the attack.

“I never thought I would be able to go through all this again. When Putin was gathering his forces on our border, I never believed there would be a full-scale aggression. But Putin did and now genocide is happening,” he told the website. .

“Young men, civilian women and children are dying. Putin and the world, please stop fighting. Don’t call war.”

Stanislavsky turns 98 later this month.