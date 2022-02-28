World

Worried Americans reveal resolve of relatives in Ukraine: They will ‘not be underestimated’

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Worried Americans reveal resolve of relatives in Ukraine: They will ‘not be underestimated’
Written by admin
Worried Americans reveal resolve of relatives in Ukraine: They will ‘not be underestimated’

Worried Americans reveal resolve of relatives in Ukraine: They will ‘not be underestimated’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Metuchen, NJ – Thousands of miles away from the war Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine, people have gathered to support men and women fighting Russian forces – some say their families and friends in Ukraine have taken up arms and are ready to fight.

In Metuchen, New Jersey, a suburb of New York City, Ukrainian-Americans were clear: “We will not be underestimated.”

The ‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally was held on Sunday afternoon.

Anna Maria Kukuruzha, a fan, says her aunt is currently in Ukraine learning how to fire a rifle to protect her country.

Ukraine Russian Forces War: Live Update

Nikita Borokhnenko holds a sign that is written "Stop Putin. Stop fighting" During a pro-Ukrainian rally in Metuchen, New Jersey.

During a pro-Ukrainian rally in Metuchen, New Jersey, Nikita Borokhnenko held up a sign reading “Stop Putin. Stop the war.”
(Gadget Clock Digital)

“Let me tell you about my aunt Olga. She is 69 years old. She lives in Odessa. She has begun to learn how to judge victims and shoot a rifle. Put yourself in that situation. The independence of Ukrainians is under threat, and we must Brave, ”Kukuruja said. “Ukrainians will not be devalued.”

Kukuruza says his aunt, Olga, took lessons with friends about two weeks ago about how to judge injured people, when she began to fear an attack was inevitable.

In Ukraine, a child with a family had a sign on his hand, “Stop Putin, stop fighting.”

Putin decided to invade Ukraine in a televised speech on February 24, saying “our conflict with these [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

READ Also  Elephant wanders into hotel lobby through the front door

The decision has forced more than 100,000 people to flee European countries, but many remain in Ukraine, where their lives are being threatened daily by Russian forces.

“Mom, Dad, Sister, in Ukraine – everyone is there. Every day we hope for our family that they are alive … It’s hard to wake up every day and think about what’s going on there.”

Putin is playing poker with US and European allies, trying to bluff, experts say

Thousands of miles away from the war, Vladimir Putin is fighting in Ukraine, with hundreds of people rallying in support of those fighting against Russian forces - saying their families and friends in Ukraine have taken up arms and are ready to fight for their country.

Thousands of miles away from the war, Vladimir Putin is fighting in Ukraine, with hundreds of people rallying in support of those fighting against Russian forces – saying their families and friends in Ukraine have taken up arms and are ready to fight for their country.
(Gadget Clock Digital)

“Mothers, fathers, sisters, in Ukraine – everyone is there. Every day we hope for our family that they are alive. It is very difficult to wake up every day and think about what is happening there,” said Nadia Demkiev.

Alyssa Jerkal, fighting with tears, told Gadget Clock Digital that she hadn’t slept in the last four days and wondered about her parents, “Are you alive?”

“All my friends – they’re spending their nights under the ground,” he added.

Thousands of miles away from the war, Vladimir Putin is fighting in Ukraine, with hundreds of people rallying in support of those fighting against Russian forces - saying their families and friends in Ukraine have taken up arms and are ready to fight for their country.

Thousands of miles away from the war, Vladimir Putin is fighting in Ukraine, with hundreds of people rallying in support of those fighting against Russian forces – saying their families and friends in Ukraine have taken up arms and are ready to fight for their country.
(Gadget Clock Digital)

Kira Mischiev also had families in Ukraine, but they fled after a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

“My niece was five and woke up to the so-called fireworks. That’s when they knew it was a bomb and a missile,” Kira said. “Their bags were packed and ready to go, they started driving west and they ended up in Croatia.”

“They had to leave everything behind, or they wouldn’t be here,” Misquez said.

“My niece was five years old and woke up to the so-called fireworks. That’s when they knew it was a bomb and a missile …”

For many families in Ukraine, the war with Russia means losing everything they have done.

Vira Popel has cousins ​​in western Ukraine and says they began to support themselves before the war began. Now, this is a different situation.

“I have cousins ​​in western Ukraine … they are finally coming in on their own to be able to support themselves, to build houses, you know you’re just in a good place,” Poppel said. “Now these 6 good stars will come back to zero – if not less. Much less.”

#Worried #Americans #reveal #resolve #relatives #Ukraine #underestimated

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment