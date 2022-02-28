Worried Americans reveal resolve of relatives in Ukraine: They will ‘not be underestimated’



Thousands of miles away from the war Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine, people have gathered to support men and women fighting Russian forces – some say their families and friends in Ukraine have taken up arms and are ready to fight.

In Metuchen, New Jersey, a suburb of New York City, Ukrainian-Americans were clear: “We will not be underestimated.”

The ‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally was held on Sunday afternoon.

Anna Maria Kukuruzha, a fan, says her aunt is currently in Ukraine learning how to fire a rifle to protect her country.

“Let me tell you about my aunt Olga. She is 69 years old. She lives in Odessa. She has begun to learn how to judge victims and shoot a rifle. Put yourself in that situation. The independence of Ukrainians is under threat, and we must Brave, ”Kukuruja said. “Ukrainians will not be devalued.”

Kukuruza says his aunt, Olga, took lessons with friends about two weeks ago about how to judge injured people, when she began to fear an attack was inevitable.

In Ukraine, a child with a family had a sign on his hand, “Stop Putin, stop fighting.”

Putin decided to invade Ukraine in a televised speech on February 24, saying “our conflict with these [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

The decision has forced more than 100,000 people to flee European countries, but many remain in Ukraine, where their lives are being threatened daily by Russian forces.

“Mothers, fathers, sisters, in Ukraine – everyone is there. Every day we hope for our family that they are alive. It is very difficult to wake up every day and think about what is happening there,” said Nadia Demkiev.

Alyssa Jerkal, fighting with tears, told Gadget Clock Digital that she hadn’t slept in the last four days and wondered about her parents, “Are you alive?”

“All my friends – they’re spending their nights under the ground,” he added.

Kira Mischiev also had families in Ukraine, but they fled after a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

“My niece was five and woke up to the so-called fireworks. That’s when they knew it was a bomb and a missile,” Kira said. “Their bags were packed and ready to go, they started driving west and they ended up in Croatia.”

“They had to leave everything behind, or they wouldn’t be here,” Misquez said.

For many families in Ukraine, the war with Russia means losing everything they have done.

Vira Popel has cousins ​​in western Ukraine and says they began to support themselves before the war began. Now, this is a different situation.

“I have cousins ​​in western Ukraine … they are finally coming in on their own to be able to support themselves, to build houses, you know you’re just in a good place,” Poppel said. “Now these 6 good stars will come back to zero – if not less. Much less.”