Worry! Obesity is increasing among children up to the age of five in India, experts say these things are responsible Obesity rising among children, adults in India; experts raise concern Obesity is increasing in children up to the age of five in India, experts told these things responsible

According to the latest data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), obesity among children up to the age of five has increased and the number of obese children has increased in 33 states and union territories.

Experts have attributed the increase in obesity to less physical activity and unhealthy food. The number of children with obesity has increased from 2.1 percent in NFHS-4 to 3.4 percent in NFHS-V.

According to the latest NFHS survey, obesity has increased not only in children but also among women and men. The number of women who are obese has increased from 20.6 percent to 24 percent, while among men it has increased from 18.9 percent to 22.9 percent.

According to the survey, many states and union territories including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Mizoram, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Ladakh have registered an increase in obesity among children up to five years of age. While this number was less in NFHS-4 conducted between 2015 and 2016.

Only Goa, Tamil Nadu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have shown reduction in obesity among children up to five years of age. According to the survey data, obesity among women has increased in 30 states and union territories while obesity among men has increased in 33 states and union territories.

Men and women are considered obese whose “Body Mass Index” is found to be greater than or equal to 25.0 kg/m2, while obesity in children is measured as a ratio of weight to height.

Health care experts have attributed the rise in obesity to unhealthy eating and low physical activity. Poonam Mutreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India, said that increasing income, poor eating habits and unhealthy lifestyle are the reasons behind the trend of obesity among Indian women, men and children in the last 15 years.

Dr. Antaryami Das, Head of Nutrition, Save the Children, India said that every country is moving towards a double burden of malnutrition where malnourished and over-nourished people co-exist. It is highest in western countries and industrialized countries but is gradually coming in developing countries as well.