Worst festive season for the auto industry in a decade, sales fell by 5 percent

This festive season has been the worst for the auto industry in a decade. There was a decline of up to 5 percent in vehicle sales. According to the data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, 14,41,299 vehicles were registered in the month of October last year, while in October this year, the figure declined by about 5.33 percent to 13,64,526.

According to the data of the Vehicle Dealers Federation, during the festival season of about 42 days, this figure stood at 20,90,893, which is down by 18 percent as compared to last year. Around 25,56,335 vehicles were sold during the festive season last year. On the decline in vehicle sales, federation officials said that it has been the worst festive season in the last decade. The requirement of the customers was not met due to paucity of semi conductors.

This time the demand for passenger vehicles also saw a significant decline. Around 2,28,431 vehicles were sold in the month of October this year. Which was down by 11.38 percent as compared to last year. In the month of October last year, 2,57,756 vehicles were sold. In the 42-day festival season, only 3,24,542 vehicles were sold this year as against 4,39,564 passenger vehicles were sold during the festive season last year. This time the demand for entry-level cars has also seen a lot less.

Two wheelers also did not sell well in this festive season. According to the federation’s data, 9,96,024 two-wheelers were sold in October this year. Whereas in the month of October last year, 10,60,337 vehicles were sold. This time also during the festive season only 15,79,642 vehicles were sold which was up about 18.49 percent as compared to last year. In the festive season last year, 19,38,066 two-wheelers were sold. The federation argues that due to the decrease in the demand for two-wheelers, the demand for oil is increasing.

The post Worst festive season for auto industry in a decade, sales fell by 5 per cent appeared first on Jansatta.

#Worst #festive #season #auto #industry #decade #sales #fell #percent