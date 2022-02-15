World

Worst Ski Crashes of the Beijing Olympics – Gadget Clock

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Worst Ski Crashes of the Beijing Olympics – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Worst Ski Crashes of the Beijing Olympics – Gadget Clock

Worst Ski Crashes of the Beijing Olympics – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1238257643

The alpine skiing competition has provided some terrific drama during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, from Mikaela Shiffrin’s well-documented struggles to some incredible performances.

But Shiffrin was far from alone in her battle to tame the “Ice River,” as plenty of other skiers have fallen during races and training runs, leading to multiple injuries. Some of the crashes were weather-related, others were caused simply by the difficulty of the course and some unlucky breaks on the snow.

Here are some of the worst crashes we’ve seen so far:

‘Ice River’ Giant Slalom Course Claims Over 20 Crash Victims

Contents hide
1 ‘Ice River’ Giant Slalom Course Claims Over 20 Crash Victims
2 Blizzard Conditions Lead to 33 Crashes in Men’s Giant Slalom
3 Jasmine Flury Crashes During Downhill Training Run
4 Course Worker Gets in the Way of Slalom Run
5 Paula Moltzan Saves Crash on One Leg, Finishes 12th in Giant Slalom
6 American Skier Nina O’Brien Crashes During Giant Slalom Run
7 German Skier Suffers Big Crash on ‘Rock’ Downhill Course
8 Mikaela Shiffrin Crashes Out of Women’s Giant Slalom
9 Ukrainian Alpine Skier Crashes in Downhill Training

Alpine skiers compete on hills that are taller than buildings and sometimes that leads to some bad crashes.

Blizzard Conditions Lead to 33 Crashes in Men’s Giant Slalom

Already treacherous enough in the best of weather, the “Ice River” giant slalom course became downright impossible for one-third of the field in the men’s GS.

Jasmine Flury Crashes During Downhill Training Run

Swiss Alpine skier Jasmine Flury crashes through the protective netting as she was going down the downhill course.

READ Also  The Thrilling Dare of Scorched Rice

Course Worker Gets in the Way of Slalom Run

Alpine skier Eva Vukadinova of Bulgaria had to re-do her first slalom run after a course worker strayed onto the course.

Paula Moltzan Saves Crash on One Leg, Finishes 12th in Giant Slalom

Team USA’s Paula Moltzan nearly crashed during her second giant slalom run, but kept her balance on one ski and finished the competition in top-15 position.

American Skier Nina O’Brien Crashes During Giant Slalom Run

At the end of her second run in the giant slalom event, USA’s Nina O’Brien crashes and tumbles through the finish line.

German Skier Suffers Big Crash on ‘Rock’ Downhill Course

Germany’s Dominik Schwaiger was tobogganed off the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course after crashing into the protective netting.

Mikaela Shiffrin Crashes Out of Women’s Giant Slalom

Defending giant slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shocking failed to finish her first run down the “Ice River” course, skiing out and eliminating herself from medal contention.

Ukrainian Alpine Skier Crashes in Downhill Training

The ‘Rock’ downhill course claimed its first victim on the second day of men’s downhill training: Ukrainian skier Ivan Kovbasnyuk.

#Worst #Ski #Crashes #Beijing #Olympics #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  tibet leader Geshe Dorji Damdul said china see dalai lama as biggest enemy

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment