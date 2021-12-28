Would have resigned if Manmohan Singh had been there, Rahul took a dig at PM Modi over the situation in LAC

He said that once in a Congress worker’s conference he asked if there was any person present who had run away from home, no one answered yes. If the same question is asked in the meeting of RSS, the answer of every person will be yes.

Rahul Gandhi has again made a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi regarding the situation in LAC. He says that China did not encroach on thousand kilometers of land in the country under Congress rule. Had it been so, our Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would have accepted the truth without fear and submitted his resignation. But BJP people are trying to hide the truth. Rahul was speaking at the conclusion of the Rajasthan Congress training camp.

The Congress leader again targeted BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regarding Hindutva and said that Lakshman Rekha of Congress is true while Lakshman Rekha of BJP is power. He said that those who follow the ideology of Hindutva bow their heads in front of anyone. These people bowed their heads before the British. Now they bow before money, because there is no truth in their hearts.

Rahul recalled the days spent by Jawaharlal Nehru in Naini Jail during the freedom movement. Nehru, while being released, wrote thanking the jailers that he had learned a lot during his imprisonment. Rahul said that there was no hatred and vendetta anywhere in this statement of Nehru. Whereas Savarkar has mentioned in his book that he was happiest when five of his companions together beat up a Muslim youth with sticks. The former Congress president said that it was a one-sided fight as five people together beat up a person.

He said that Nehru did not have hatred in his heart even after being in jail for many years. The person on the other hand strikes together with the people, because they were cowards. The Congress leader said that those who face the problem standing up are Hindus. The ideology of those who bow their heads in fear in front of the problem is Hindutva. He said that Rahul Gandhi has firmly faced the dictatorial decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this ideology is Hindu. The people who bowed their heads in front of the wrong decisions of Narendra Modi are Hindutva.

