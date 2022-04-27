Wrap up of Harman Baweja’s next film starring Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher! Wrap up of Harman Baweja’s next film starring Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher

Entertainment

12 hours ago
News

By Filmibeat Desk

Baweja Studios announced the completion of yet another project by sharing a video of its star cast Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Madhur Mittal, Meeta Vashisht and Bhumika Meena enjoying the wrap party on social media. While not much has been revealed about the project yet, the exciting rap video really grabbed our attention! The entire cast and crew is seen happy in the video.

The caption read, “Wrapping up like a boss.. Speaking about this project, Harman Baweja said, “Working with an experienced actor like Jackie Shroff and star Sikander Kher was an enriching process.

We all had a great time shooting for it. It is based on an exciting concept and it has the power to travel across the country. I am sure the audience will thoroughly enjoy it.”

Directed by prolific Marathi director Ravi Jadhav, the untitled project is produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. Meanwhile, the producer-creator recently announced the release date of his ambitious Punjabi film Honeymoon starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, 25 October 2022.

He is also working on Captain India with Hansal Mehta, Kartik Aaryan and remake The Great Indian Kitchen with Sanya Malhotra.

It is a Wrap up of Harman Baweja’s next film starring Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. Fans very exited for his upcoming film.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 16:05 [IST]


