wrestler-deepak-punia-coach-murad-gaidarov-of-russia-terminated-for-assaulting-referee-in-tokyo-olympics

Indian wrestler Deepak Poonia’s journey ended on Thursday after losing in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics. He was defeated by Najem Miles Emine of San Marino in the bronze medal match. Deepak Poonia’s coach Morad Gedrov could not digest this defeat and according to reports, he went to the referee room and beat up the referee of the match. Taking action on this, Coach Gedrov has been thrown out of the Olympic Games Village.

Here the troubles of coach Gedrova did not stop. United World Wrestling (UWW) complained about the matter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

At the same time, UWW also asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to take action on this matter. According to media reports, in response to this, the Indian Wrestling Federation told that Deepak Poonia’s coach has been terminated.

IOC also took action

The International Olympic Committee has also taken action against Gedrove after this matter. The IOC has immediately derecognised Gedrove and has also informed India about this. Apart from this, he has also been asked to leave the sports village in Tokyo immediately.

#wrestler Deepak Punia’s personal coach Murad Gaidarov of Russia has been asked to leave the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics Village and will be sent back to India after he allegedly assaulted a match official yesterday. https://t.co/5ksTKFUaZG — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) August 6, 2021

Let us tell you that even before this, there have been many allegations of indiscipline against Morad Gedrov. He was also given a stern warning when he won the silver medal in the open 74kg category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Earlier in the 2004 Athens Olympics, he was disqualified for assaulting an opposition player.

On Thursday, Deepak Poonia lost 4-2 to Nazem Myles Emine of San Marino in a bronze medal match. Indian wrestlers were ahead 2-1 in the match for 5 minutes 40 seconds. After this, Nazem took the lead with a single leg attack. The Indian team had also challenged this decision which went against them and the opposition wrestler got one more point. As a result, Deepak’s journey in the Tokyo Olympics came to an end.





