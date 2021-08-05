wrestler-ravi-dahiya-won-second-silver-medal-for-india-in-tokyo-olympics-tokyo olympics

Thursday has been a historic day for India at the Tokyo Olympics. At the beginning of the day where the Indian hockey team created history by winning an Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya gave India the second silver medal of this Olympics in the 57 kg category.

Ravi Dahiya faced off against Javur of ROC in the gold medal match today. They were defeated by Javur 7-4 in the final match. With this, India’s hopes of winning the gold medal after 13 years also got a setback. Let us tell you that the hopes of gold medal were being raised from Ravi Dahiya.

After falling behind in the beginning, the Indian wrestler leveled 2-2 within 2.05 minutes. After this, in the first 3 minutes, Javur had put Ravi on the backfoot by making a 4-2 lead. The score was 4-2 after the first round. After this, Ravi could not take the lead in the second round as well and in the last he lost the match 7-4.

This is India’s second silver medal and fifth medal in Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had won the silver medal for India. Apart from silver, shuttler PV Sindhu, men’s hockey team and boxer Lovlina Borgohain have also won bronze medals for India.

This is India’s second best performance in the history of the Olympics so far. India had earlier won 6 medals in 2012. On the other hand, if we talk about wrestling, Ravi Dahiya has become the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal. Before him, Sushil Kumar had won the silver medal in the London Olympics.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in its accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling Silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

On this achievement of Ravi Dahiya, he is getting congratulations from all over the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have also congratulated him on winning the silver medal for the country.





