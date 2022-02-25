Sports

Wriddhiman Saha bear brunt of making Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid Talks in public, BCCI Preparation for action

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Wriddhiman Saha bear brunt of making Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid Talks in public, BCCI Preparation for action
Written by admin
Wriddhiman Saha bear brunt of making Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid Talks in public, BCCI Preparation for action

Wriddhiman Saha bear brunt of making Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid Talks in public, BCCI Preparation for action

Wriddhiman Saha bear brunt of making Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid Talks in public, BCCI Preparation for action

BCCI Action On Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha is currently included in the centrally contracted list of BCCI. He has also made public the conversations he had with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid.

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha of the Indian cricket team may find it difficult to make public his talks with Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may seek clarification from Saha on the issue. Actually, BCCI feels that Wriddhiman Saha has violated the rules by being a centrally contracted player.

Saha is currently included in the centrally contracted list of BCCI. Let us inform that recently the Senior Selection Committee of BCCI did not choose Wriddhiman Saha for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Since then, Saha has been continuously in the news. He first spoke about BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid for not being selected in the team. Not only this, he also made public the private conversations he had with Ganguly and Dravid.

According to the news of news agency PTI, Wriddhiman Saha, who is in Group B in the central contract, has come to know that he has violated Rule 6.3. According to this rule, ‘No player shall make any remarks in any kind of media regarding the game, officials, events in the game, use of technology, selection matters or any other matter relating to the game which in the opinion of the BCCI is unfavourable’. It is not in the interest of the game, team or BCCI.

READ Also  Ron Jaworski hosts annual charity event, gives advice to Super Bowl quarterbacks

Wriddhiman Saha had made public his personal conversations with Rahul Dravid, Senior Selection Committee chairman Chetan Sharma and Sourav Ganguly regarding his selection. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI, “Yes, there is a possibility that BCCI may ask Wriddhiman why he talked about selection matters despite being a centrally contracted cricketer.”

Arun Dhumal said, “As far as the BCCI President is concerned, he (Ganguly) tried to motivate him (Saha). The board would probably like to know why he made public the conversation he had with coach Dravid in the dressing room.

Will BCCI give a formal show cause notice to Saha or will it ask about the issue verbally? On the question of Arun Dhumal said, ‘We have not decided on this matter yet. We are all busy, but he will be called in a few days.’

Let us inform that 37-year-old Wriddhiman Saha had also tweeted that he has been threatened by a journalist on WhatsApp. However, Saha has not revealed the name of the journalist yet. He had said that everyone should be given a chance.


#Wriddhiman #Saha #bear #brunt #making #Sourav #Ganguly #Rahul #Dravid #Talks #public #BCCI #Preparation #action

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Shameful Pakistani journalist Mubasher Lucman madness next level spark controversy accuses Virat Kohli making Mohammed Shami scapegoat Indian Team Modis team Watch Video

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment