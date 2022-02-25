Wriddhiman Saha bear brunt of making Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid Talks in public, BCCI Preparation for action

BCCI Action On Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha is currently included in the centrally contracted list of BCCI. He has also made public the conversations he had with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid.

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha of the Indian cricket team may find it difficult to make public his talks with Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may seek clarification from Saha on the issue. Actually, BCCI feels that Wriddhiman Saha has violated the rules by being a centrally contracted player.

Saha is currently included in the centrally contracted list of BCCI. Let us inform that recently the Senior Selection Committee of BCCI did not choose Wriddhiman Saha for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Since then, Saha has been continuously in the news. He first spoke about BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid for not being selected in the team. Not only this, he also made public the private conversations he had with Ganguly and Dravid.

According to the news of news agency PTI, Wriddhiman Saha, who is in Group B in the central contract, has come to know that he has violated Rule 6.3. According to this rule, ‘No player shall make any remarks in any kind of media regarding the game, officials, events in the game, use of technology, selection matters or any other matter relating to the game which in the opinion of the BCCI is unfavourable’. It is not in the interest of the game, team or BCCI.

Wriddhiman Saha had made public his personal conversations with Rahul Dravid, Senior Selection Committee chairman Chetan Sharma and Sourav Ganguly regarding his selection. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI, “Yes, there is a possibility that BCCI may ask Wriddhiman why he talked about selection matters despite being a centrally contracted cricketer.”

Arun Dhumal said, “As far as the BCCI President is concerned, he (Ganguly) tried to motivate him (Saha). The board would probably like to know why he made public the conversation he had with coach Dravid in the dressing room.

Will BCCI give a formal show cause notice to Saha or will it ask about the issue verbally? On the question of Arun Dhumal said, ‘We have not decided on this matter yet. We are all busy, but he will be called in a few days.’

Let us inform that 37-year-old Wriddhiman Saha had also tweeted that he has been threatened by a journalist on WhatsApp. However, Saha has not revealed the name of the journalist yet. He had said that everyone should be given a chance.