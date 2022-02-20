Wriddhiman Saha Gets Support From Harbhajan Singh Virendra Sehwag in Chat Screenshot Matter With Journalist – Sehwag and Harbhajan came in support of Wriddhiman Saha; Veeru said – this is just a spoon, Bhajji said

Sports

Wriddhiman Saha Gets Support From Harbhajan Singh Virendra Sehwag in Chat Screenshot Matter With Journalist

Wriddhiman Saha Gets Support From Former Cricketers: Wriddhiman Saha has not been selected for the Test series against Sri Lanka. After this, he talked about many things in the interview as well as shared screenshots of the controversial message of a journalist. He has also been supported by former cricketers in this matter.

Veteran India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday shared screenshots of his conversation with a journalist. He wrote that after doing everything for Indian cricket, I am being treated like this by a journalist. Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh have come out in his support in this matter.

Veeru, while replying to Saha’s tweet, wrote that, it is very sad. He is neither a respected nor a journalist. It’s just silliness. We are with you Wriddhiman. On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh angrily tagged BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah and Arun Singh Dhumal and wrote that, protect the players.

Asking the name of the journalist in the tweet, Bhajji wrote that, Wriddhiman, you just name the person (journalist) from whom the cricket community also knows who works like this. Otherwise even good people will be doubted. What kind of journalism is this?

What is the whole matter?

Actually, Wriddhiman Saha has not got a place in India’s Test team selected for the Sri Lanka Test series. After which he expressed his disappointment and gave interviews to a few selected journalists. The name of a journalist was not in the list of Indian cricketers, after which he got furious and messaged Saha. In the chat, the journalist forcibly tells Saha, ‘Give me an interview. that would be nice. If you want to be Democratic, I will not push.

The journalist further writes that, ‘He had to choose the best wicketkeeper, which he (the selectors) has taken was the best. But the 11 journalists you selected for interview were not the best according to me. You had to choose the one who would have helped you the most. He then tries to make a voice call to journalist Wriddhiman as seen in the screenshot.

After this, in the message sent by the journalist, it is written that, ‘You did not call me. Now I will never interview you. I never accept insults calmly. I’ll always remember it. What you did you should not have done this to me.’

At the same time, in an interview given to Sports Star after not being selected in the team, Saha had said, ‘After the Test against New Zealand, Dada (Sourav Ganguly) messaged me, congratulated me for my innings and boosted my confidence. So, when Rahul bhai called me, I thought maybe he wants to talk to me about my plans.

Here the matter was different. Saha said that, ‘I was told in the team management that now my name will not be considered. I couldn’t tell until I was part of the setup of the Indian team. Even Rahul Dravid had advised that I should think of retiring.

A look at Wriddhiman Saha’s career

Wriddhiman Saha has scored 1353 runs in 40 Tests for India with the help of three centuries. During this time his average has been less than 30. However, he has taken 104 wickets behind the wicket which includes 92 catches and 12 stumpings. Apart from this, he has also played 9 ODI matches for India in which only 41 runs are registered in his name.


