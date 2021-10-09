Wriddhiman Saha IPL career is almost finished will not get a chance in indian team because of Rishabh Pant | After Team India, now this player’s career will also end with IPL! Won’t get a chance?

New Delhi: The ruckus of IPL 2021 continues. There are many such cricketers in this tournament who have proved themselves and have confirmed their place in Team India. However, there are some players whose career seems to be coming to an end.

This player is a constant flop in IPL

In IPL 2021, once again senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha’s bat remained calm in the match against KKR. Saha returned to the pavilion without opening the account. Not only this, he has not been able to do anything special in this entire season. He has played 7 matches so far in which he has scored 119 runs. His continuous failure is questioning his career. Pant has almost cleared his address from Team India and now his poor performance in IPL can also exclude him from IPL.

wriddhiman saha

Senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha’s Test career is also almost over because of Pant. Saha used to play as a wicketkeeper in the team continuously after Dhoni’s retirement from Test cricket. But as soon as Pant made his place in the team, Saha has got very few chances since then. Now it is very difficult for Wriddhiman Saha to get a chance in Team India again. Actually, now Saha can appear again in the team only when Rishabh Pant is out due to injury. Saha is currently 36 years old and at this age many cricketers make up their mind to take retirement. In such a situation, Saha can say goodbye to international cricket anytime.

Pant ended this player’s career

Star wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has confirmed his place in Team India for a long time on the basis of his brilliant game. But due to this there is also a player whose career is almost over due to Pant. The name of this cricketer is Wriddhiman Saha. Saha used to play as a wicketkeeper in the team continuously after Dhoni’s retirement from Test cricket. But as soon as Pant made his place in the team, Saha has got very few chances since then.

great player pant

Rishabh Pant is one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen of all time. In any format, Pant changes the course of the game with his quick batting. At the beginning of the year, he had shown how important he was to the team in the Test series win against Australia. In such a situation, no one can throw Pant out of the team for a long time.

Click here to like Zee News’ Sports Facebook page for latest and interesting sports news