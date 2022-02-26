Sports

Wriddhiman Saha Matter Will Be Investigated by Three Members Committee Of BCCI Wicket Keeper May Disclose Name of Journalist

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Wriddhiman Saha Matter Will Be Investigated by Three Members Committee Of BCCI Wicket Keeper May Disclose Name of Journalist
Written by admin
Wriddhiman Saha Matter Will Be Investigated by Three Members Committee Of BCCI Wicket Keeper May Disclose Name of Journalist

Wriddhiman Saha Matter Will Be Investigated by Three Members Committee Of BCCI Wicket Keeper May Disclose Name of Journalist

Wriddhiman Saha Matter Will Be Investigated by Three Members Committee Of BCCI Wicket Keeper May Disclose Name of Journalist

Wriddhiman Saha Journalist Controversy Probe By BCCI Committee: The BCCI has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter involving Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha’s journalist controversy. Saha can also reveal the name of the journalist at any time after this.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed a three-member committee to probe the alleged threat to Wriddhiman Saha from a journalist for not giving an interview. The committee consists of board’s vice-chairman Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

Wriddhiman Saha initially refused to divulge the name of the journalist but had made several tweets on February 22. In which he said that, he is not disclosing the name of this journalist yet and is giving him a chance to apologize. But if the apology is not apologised, and the board asks him to name, he will reveal the name.

After the committee was formed by the BCCI, it is believed that Saha may soon reveal the name of that journalist in front of the board. The board said in its release, “The Cricket Board of India has today constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of threats and intimidation of Wriddhiman Saha by a senior journalist. The committee will start action from next week at the earliest.

The BCCI said that a ‘central contract’ cricketer was allegedly threatened by a journalist for not responding to a message asking him for an interview. Taking cognizance of the matter, the BCCI got in touch with Saha and decided to constitute a three-member committee to look into the matter.

READ Also  Liverpool plan huge new contract to show versatile star is 'untouchable'

In the message sent by the journalist, the tone of the journalist seemed intimidating and in it it was written, “You did not call. I will never interview you. The 11 journalists you chose will be good according to you but they are not good for me. I don’t take insults easily. And I’ll remember it. ,

Wriddhiman Saha, who has played 40 Tests for India, tweeted with the screenshot of these messages, after which the matter came to the fore. Let us tell you that all this controversy happened after Saha was not selected in the team for the Test series against Sri Lanka when he gave interviews at many places. In these interviews, Saha also made public his conversations with Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.


#Wriddhiman #Saha #Matter #Investigated #Members #Committee #BCCI #Wicket #Keeper #Disclose #Journalist

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Watch Video Nishad Kumar Wins Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, along with Prime Minister Modi and Virender Sehwag.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment