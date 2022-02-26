Wriddhiman Saha Matter Will Be Investigated by Three Members Committee Of BCCI Wicket Keeper May Disclose Name of Journalist

Wriddhiman Saha Journalist Controversy Probe By BCCI Committee: The BCCI has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter involving Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha’s journalist controversy. Saha can also reveal the name of the journalist at any time after this.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed a three-member committee to probe the alleged threat to Wriddhiman Saha from a journalist for not giving an interview. The committee consists of board’s vice-chairman Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

Wriddhiman Saha initially refused to divulge the name of the journalist but had made several tweets on February 22. In which he said that, he is not disclosing the name of this journalist yet and is giving him a chance to apologize. But if the apology is not apologised, and the board asks him to name, he will reveal the name.

After the committee was formed by the BCCI, it is believed that Saha may soon reveal the name of that journalist in front of the board. The board said in its release, “The Cricket Board of India has today constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of threats and intimidation of Wriddhiman Saha by a senior journalist. The committee will start action from next week at the earliest.

The BCCI said that a ‘central contract’ cricketer was allegedly threatened by a journalist for not responding to a message asking him for an interview. Taking cognizance of the matter, the BCCI got in touch with Saha and decided to constitute a three-member committee to look into the matter.

In the message sent by the journalist, the tone of the journalist seemed intimidating and in it it was written, “You did not call. I will never interview you. The 11 journalists you chose will be good according to you but they are not good for me. I don’t take insults easily. And I’ll remember it. ,

Wriddhiman Saha, who has played 40 Tests for India, tweeted with the screenshot of these messages, after which the matter came to the fore. Let us tell you that all this controversy happened after Saha was not selected in the team for the Test series against Sri Lanka when he gave interviews at many places. In these interviews, Saha also made public his conversations with Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.