Wriddhiman Saha may reveal name of threatening journalist if he does not apologize, says BCCI given Him full support

On the matter of not revealing the name of the journalist till now, Wriddhiman Saha said, ‘I did the second tweet because everyone has their own career. I want to wait a bit.’

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is yet to reveal the name of the journalist who allegedly threatened him. His argument behind this is that every person should get a second chance. However, he has also made it clear that if that journalist does not apologize to him, then he can also reveal his name.

He has also told that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has contacted him in this regard. Saha said in a conversation with Zee News, ‘Everyone is aware of my behavior. I have never spoken to anyone like this and no one has threatened me like this before.

Saha said, ‘I just wanted to convey this thing to the people that there are such people in journalism. This should not happen to anyone. I raised these things through my tweets. Saha said, ‘If one does not like it or is not getting the time, that is a different matter.’

Saha said, ‘I want to see whether there is any remorse in the heart of those journalists. After that I will decide what to do next. Saha said, ‘I have heard that many such incidents have happened in the past too, but no one has brought it to the fore. Now I have picked up.’

To this question Wriddhiman Saha said, ‘No till now, he has not contacted me again nor apologized.’ When this issue came to the fore, did BCCI take any action, have they contacted, tried to ask you, what is the issue after all? In response to this question, Saha said, ‘Yes, BCCI has contacted me both through email and phone.

Saha told that the BCCI has told him that if there is any problem or if they mention his name then he will be able to help. Saha said, ‘BCCI is always with me. I’ve told him that I just want to see a little. Only then will I take a decision.