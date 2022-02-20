Wriddhiman Saha shares chat with journalist, forcing him for interview, hit out rahul dravid bcci president sourav ganguly

Wriddhiman Saha Hit Out Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly: Wriddhiman Saha made many revelations after being dropped from the team. He told that the team management led by head coach Rahul Dravid had asked him to think about retirement.

Wriddhiman Saha shared a screenshot of a conversation with a journalist on 19 February 2022. In this, he was forced to interview and then used an arrogant tone when he did not answer. According to Saha, the journalist was pressurizing him to give an interview.

Wriddhiman Saha wrote in his tweet along with the screenshot, after all my contributions to Indian cricket.. I have to face this kind of treatment from a so called ‘respected’ journalist! It tells where journalism is going.

On Saturday, the Indian selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the Indian squad for the T20 International and Test series against Sri Lanka. Wriddhiman Saha was dropped from the Test team.

However, it was no surprise for Wriddhiman Saha, one of India’s most experienced wicketkeepers, to be dropped from the team. Saha said that he was informed about the committee’s decision by coach Rahul Dravid in South Africa itself.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

In an interview to Sportstar, Wriddhiman Saha said, “After the Test against New Zealand, Dada (Sourav Ganguly) messaged me, congratulated me for my innings and boosted my confidence. So, when Rahul bhai called me, I thought maybe he wants to talk to me about my plans.

Saha said that the team management through Rahul Dravid had asked him to think about retirement. The Indian wicketkeeper said, ‘Told me in the team management that now my name will not be considered. I couldn’t tell until I was part of the setup of the Indian team. Even Rahul Dravid had advised that I should think of retiring.

On the other hand, Chetan Sharma Chetan Sharma did not give the reason for dropping Wriddhiman Saha from the team. On the question of why Saha was ousted, Chetan Sharma said during the virtual press conference, ‘I cannot tell you on what basis he has been thrown out. It is for the selectors.

Chetan Sharma said, ‘All I can tell you is that he was earlier asked and asked to play Ranji Trophy, which is the ladder for the Indian team. We cannot tell you what we discussed amongst ourselves. We don’t give much importance to age at the time of selection.

Chetan Sharma said, ‘There comes a time when you are not able to play for a long time. Then one has to think about the youth. Why is Saha not playing in Ranji Trophy? To this Chetan said, ‘I cannot tell about this. This is not my jurisdiction. Only the state unit can tell.