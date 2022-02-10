Wriddhiman Saha Skips Ranji Trophy Indian Selectors Told Wicketkeeper Batsman To Look For KS Bharat

Wriddhiman Saha Out of Ranji Trophy 2022: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has withdrawn from the Ranji Trophy 2022. Also, according to media reports, the management of the Indian team has also told him that he is not a part of the plan ahead.

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday decided to pull out of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy campaign. At the same time, if reports are to be believed, the management of Team India has informed him that he wants to move forward and Saha’s name is not included in the future plans. In view of this, the 37-year-old wicketkeeper withdrew his name from Ranji as well.

At the same time, it is also being said in media reports that Wriddhiman Saha will also not be selected for the Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Mohali from March 4. Rishabh Pant is the team management’s favorite wicket-keeper and Andhra Pradesh’s KS Bharat impressed everyone by replacing the injured Saha in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand.

A BCCI source familiar with the matter told PTI, “Influential people in the team management have clearly conveyed to Wriddhiman that they want to move on and have some new back-up with Rishabh Pant. (option) want to prepare.”

He further added that, “Wriddhiman was explained that he would not be picked for the Sri Lanka Test series as the time has come for KS Bharat to gain experience with the senior team. Perhaps this is the reason, Saha has informed Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Abhishek Dalmiya and Joint Secretary Snehasish Ganguly that he will not play Ranji Trophy this season due to ‘personal reasons’.

Wriddhiman Saha has scored 1353 runs in 40 Tests for India with the help of three centuries. During this time his average has been less than 30. However, he has taken 104 wickets behind the wicket which includes 92 catches and 12 stumpings. Apart from this, he has also played 9 ODI matches for India in which he has scored 41 runs.

In IPL also he has scored 2110 runs in 133 matches. He has played for KKR, CSK, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made his international debut for India in 2010.