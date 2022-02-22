Wriddhiman Saha Tells BCCI Yet Not Communicated With Him Also Why He Shared Screenshots Of Journalists Message

Wriddhiman Saha Says, If BCCI Will Ask I Will Tell Name of Journalist: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has said that if BCCI asks him the name of the journalist, he will tell. But till now the board has not spoken to him.

India’s wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and a journalist’s threatening message case is not taking its name to stop. Every day a new angle is coming out on this news. After talking to a source in The Indian Express on Monday, it was learned that the BCCI would investigate the matter and Saha would be asked to name the journalist. At the same time, the Indian cricketer has said that he has not been contacted by the board yet.

Talking to our colleague Indian Express, Wriddhiman Saha said that, ‘So far, BCCI has not talked to me of any kind. If he asks me the name of the journalist, I will tell. But I don’t have the mentality to let someone down by spoiling their career. My parents didn’t teach me this. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet.

Saha told- Why shared screenshots?

Saha, the current Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket, further said that, ‘I shared these screenshots so that other cricketers know that there is someone in the media who does not appreciate the wishes of the players. I wanted to tell from my tweet that this is not correct. I wanted to give such a message to everyone that whatever happened wrong, no one else should do this in future.

Let us tell you that on this matter of journalist Wriddhiman Saha got support from many people of cricket world including Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Pragyan Ojha, former head coach Ravi Shastri. Saha also told that, ‘Ojha’s call came to him and he said that if you want to take this matter further legally, then take it. BCCI will help you.

Earlier on Monday, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI that, ‘We will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and know what exactly happened. We need to know if he was threatened and what was the background and context of his tweet. nothing else I can say. Our secretary (Jay Shah) will definitely talk to Wriddhiman.

Significantly, after not being selected in the Indian Test team for the Sri Lanka series, all these controversies came to the fore when Wriddhiman Saha gave interviews to several media persons. But due to his name not being there in the selected names, the journalist got enraged and sent his threatening messages to the Indian wicketkeeper. The screenshots of which Saha shared on his Twitter account.