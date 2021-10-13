Writer Ratan Sharda said, Savarkar’s brother was killed with stones after Gandhi’s assassination, told- Nehru’s loss was the loss of Hindu forces

Talking about VD Savarkar, author Ratan Sharad said that Savarkar was acquitted in the Gandhi assassination case. There was no blame on him even in the report prepared by the Kapoor Commission. Nehru benefited from Gandhi’s assassination.

After the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, there has been a debate once again in the country whether he was a nationalist or not. The BJP considers him a nationalist, while the Congress considers him an ally of the British. In a TV debate about this, writer Ratan Sharda said that Savarkar was acquitted of Gandhi’s assassination.

Sharda while talking in a TV show with ABP News said that Savarkar’s brother was pelted with stones after Gandhi’s assassination. Nehru benefited from this and the Hindus suffered. When Anchor Rubika Liaquat asked Ratan Sharda a question about Savarkar in Gandhi’s assassination, this writer present as a panelist said that see Savarkar was acquitted in the case which led to Gandhi’s assassination. He was not blamed in the report prepared by the Kapoor Commission. The commission of two Supreme Court judges sat within which they were completely freed.

Sharda further said- “As far as changing history is concerned, Savarkar’s brother was pelted with stones after Gandhi’s assassination. He died of those wounds. Who benefited from Gandhi’s assassination, Nehru ji, whose loss was due to Hindutva forces. Why did Gandhi not get security even after Madanlal Pahwa’s advice, I don’t know. I don’t know why Gandhiji was not taken to the hospital.

#hunkar: What happened to Savarkar in Gandhi assassination case?, listen to what author Ratan Sharda said see, hunk @RubikaLiyaquat withhttps://t.co/p8nVQWYei7#HunkerOnABP #VinayakDamodarSavarkar pic.twitter.com/TaNUcj2HJI — ABP News (@ABPNews) October 13, 2021

Let us tell you that Mohan Bhagwat had said that since independence efforts are being made to defame Savarkar and the next number in this episode is that of Vivekananda. In today’s era, people do not have correct information about Savarkar. In the same program, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also gave a statement about Savarkar.

Rajnath Singh had said that Veer Savarkar had filed a mercy petition before the British at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi. A certain section deliberately spread lies and confusion about Savarkar.