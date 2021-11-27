Writer Sujoy Ghosh shares his thoughts on directing Abhishek Bachchan ‘Bob Biswas’!

A ZEE5 Original film starring Abhishek Bachchan, ‘Bob Biswas’ is a crime-drama based on the backdrop of a love story, which depicts the double life led by contract killer, Bob Biswas. Shot in Kolkata, the film stars Chitrangada Singh and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Writer Sujoy Ghosh talks about the innovation in ‘Bob Biswas’, saying, “The whole idea is to create a new vision and be one in every possible way. Had to make a new bob.

My daughter has a different way of looking at Kolkata and I have a different way, so I thought if I direct ‘Bob Biswas’, I will bring in a lot of stuff but I was very clear that it was someone new to do. Be it Diya or any of my collaborators but I wanted a fresh and fresh approach to this spin-off.

Also, this generation thinks very differently whether it’s their emotions or modern values, it’s totally different from us and that’s exactly what I wanted in this film, today’s novelty!” Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a bound script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. Watch ‘Bob Biswas’ from 3rd December 2021 on ZEE5!

