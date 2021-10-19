Writer Taslima Nasreen furious over attack on Hindu families in Bangladesh said becoming Jihadistan

Writer Taslima Nasreen has expressed deep concern over the increasing violence against minorities in Bangladesh and incidents of attacks on their religious places. He has recently made a scathing comment on the government expressing deep anger over the attack on Hindu families during Durga Puja. Said Bangladesh “is becoming a jihadistan. Here madrasas are spreading hatred.” They said ,”Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina It is well known that Hindus are always at risk of being attacked by jihadis during Durga Puja, so why were measures not taken to protect them?

A few days ago Hindu temples were attacked after alleged blasphemy at a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla area of ​​Bangladesh and clashes between police and attackers in several districts including Comilla, Chandpur, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Moulvibazar, Ghazipur, Feni Happened. During this, a group of attackers had torched 29 houses of Hindus in Peerganj village of Rangpur district. Other than this attack on iskcon temple The priest was murdered.

Taslima Nasreen said that it is very surprising that the government of Bangladesh did not take steps for the protection of minority Hindus during Durga Puja. He said, “If this situation continues, now even the remaining Hindus will not be there due to panic. The government could have protected them if they wanted. This anti-Hindu mentality is worrying. At the time of Partition there were 30 per cent minorities, which have now come down to nine per cent and will be further reduced in the times to come.

Taslima was expelled from Bangladesh 28 years ago in 1993 after the publication of her famous novel ‘Lajja’. The novel was set against the backdrop of the anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh after the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition in India. Writer Taslima Nasreen said that the government is using religion for political gains and madrassas are engaged in creating fanatics. Said, all governments used religion for their political gains. They made Islam the state religion, due to which the condition of Hindus and Buddhists has become pathetic there.

She said, “It is necessary to separate politics from religion. The people who set fire to Hindu shops, houses or temples are not the only culprits. Governments gave them the basis to do so for so many years of vote bank politics. This should be stopped. It is a good thing that such a large number of people, including Muslims, participated in the rally against this violence in Chittagong. The big credit for this goes to social media.”

Taslima opposed the construction of an uncountable number of madrassas and mosques, saying, “So many mosques and madrassas are being built unnecessarily in Bangladesh. The practice of religious teachings has increased which is radicalizing the illiterate poor in the name of Islam. The Quran is in Arabic and not everyone can read it, so these fanatics interpret it in their own way. In such a situation, when the rumor of condemnation of Quran spreads, then these people are ready to kill.

Taslima said, “What do you want to make the country? Another Taliban? All economic progress is useless if such poison is being filled in the mind. There is no religion bigger than humanity but it is not being taught there.

She said, “I have been a target of fundamentalists all my life because I have written on the issue of women and human rights. I was expelled from my country 28 years ago and no government allowed me to come again. Lajja is banned there till today and no one even opposed it. I feel very sad.”