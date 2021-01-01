Writing: Proper grammar and writing provides marks in English – good grammar and writing will get you good marks

Exactly one week after the commencement of Class X (State Board) examinations. Nowadays students are busy giving 100% to their studies. However, there are some special things related to the study, which if the students pay attention to themselves during the review, they can get good marks in the exam. Today, Vandana Mishra, an English teacher at St. Xavier’s School in Airoli, explains how to prepare the English subject for the students of X (State Board).



Remember

You will have 4 different sets – A, B, C and D. It will have visible paragraphs, viewed poems, quick reading section (different for each set).

Unseen paragraphs and writing skills will be the same for all sets.

If you try to analyze these things properly, you will not be able to afford to omit anything.

Always start studying from the last unit, i.e., 7, 6, 5 after Unit-8 and so on … because you don’t have much grip on the last 4 units as compared to the initial units.

For writing skills

1 Mark is always for grammar and presentation skills.

Letter Writing (5 marks): Always give preference to formal letter.

This will include letters, job applications, etc. for general civic issues. Remember to write

Address,

Subject,

Reference,

Thank you, attachments etc.

Divide the letter into 3 paragraphs. Do not punctuate the date.

In the first paragraph, mention the sole purpose of writing the letter in 2-3 lines.

The second paragraph should be descriptive of the flop related to the subject and the last paragraph should end the letter in a polite manner.

If it is written perfectly and no one is canceled, you can get maximum marks in it.

Tourist Sheet (5 marks): Write creatively with quality content.

Add your own points with the points asked.

Report Writing (5 marks): The headline is 1 mark, so give a good one.

Placeline and dateline half mark. Divide the report into three paragraphs.

The sequence of events and the past of the report are the most important points to keep in mind.

In the first paragraph, describe what happened, where it happened, when it happened, and who was there. Basically, the first paragraph should answer the key ‘Wh’ questions.

In the second paragraph, give a brief sequential description of what the main highlights of the event were.

In the third paragraph, end the report in one or two sentences and mention the last. Reporter.

Information Transfer (5 points): Always go from non-verbal to verbal one as it takes your time.

Write in just one paragraph with half or more pages. Start like this- ‘The figure above gives information about this … Write what is given in the question. Then, write in simple words what you can understand from the pictorial statement. Don’t write too much. Keep it concise and simple.

Interview questions (5 marks): Frame 10 questions. Introduce the person you are interviewing in 2-3 lines. Keep the question simple. Always ask these 4 questions for any type of interview:

1. What challenges did you face in your less adventurous days?

2. Who inspired or influenced you when time was thick and thin?

3. What was the turning point of your life?

4. What advice / message would you like to give to the younger generation who want to be like you? (Always ask this question at the end)

View / Counterview (5 marks): In this, you cannot change the given marks and you need to be accurate enough to state your opinion / counterview.

Speech Writing (5 marks): Similar to expanding ideas. Always start with a salutation- ‘Respect the teacher and my dear friends’ and then divide the speech into at least 5 paragraphs. Enrich it with lots of quotes, examples, case studies, etc. Quality content is expected. It’s not easy to score unless you write in a creative way.

Be careful

As soon as you get the question paper, pay attention to the writing skills, make the right choice and gather thoughts on it while writing the paper.

Don’t give too much time to solve the assessment as it is for 2 points. 4 sentences expected. If you write 1 to 2 quotes, even 2-3 sentences will suffice. (You can easily score 2/2).

Be spacious when writing a paper. Highlight important points and quotes or anything new you write with a pencil. Mark my words, it doesn’t matter!

Do not use short forms, numbers anywhere while writing the answer, unless it is mentioned in the extract. Using them, your points are being deducted.

Don’t omit anything.

Don’t try to learn new things at the last minute.

Resolve to do whatever you want.

Quote

‘Let your parents and teachers believe in you, give you the strength to perform better and come out with the color of victory.’

Vandana Mishra, st. Xavier’s High School, Airoli