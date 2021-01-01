Written exam for UP Police SI recruitment, 25,000 police constable recruitment notification soon –

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: The recruitment process is going on for the posts of Sub Inspector in UP Police. However, the application process for these posts has been completed. After this now there is the number of written examination. The written exam may be conducted in the last week of October or the first week of November. A total of 9534 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. In this, 9027 posts of Police Sub Inspector, 484 posts of Platoon Commander in PAC and 23 posts of Fire II Officer in Fire Department will be filled.

When the first notification was issued for this recruitment, 6130 posts including 5623 posts of Sub Inspector were to be recruited, but later the number of posts of Sub Inspector was increased to 9027. Apart from this, the date of application for these posts was also extended. Earlier, the application was to be made by 30 May 2021, which was extended to 15 June 2021. The written examination is getting delayed due to the process of selection of examination agency for recruitment being extended twice.

Apart from the recruitment of Sub Inspector in UP Police, now notification is also expected to be issued for the recruitment of constable. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board may soon issue notification for the recruitment of 25 thousand constables. The DGP Headquarters has sent the requisition for recruitment to these posts to the Board. About 30 thousand posts of constable are vacant in UP Police. Out of the vacant posts, about 5,000 posts are from sports and deceased dependent quota.

Recruitment board officials say that the process of recruitment of constables will not start before January. At present, training of 18 thousand soldiers is going on which will be completed next year. Apart from this, the process of other recruitments is also going on. This is the reason that the chances of recruitment to these posts before the elections are very less.

