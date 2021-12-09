Wrong Man Arrested Over Khashoggi Killing, France Says
PARIS – A Saudi man arrested on suspicion of involvement in the assassination of disgruntled Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi has been released by French authorities a day later, saying Wednesday it was a case of misidentification.
French authorities arrested the man Tuesday at the Roissi-Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris because his name and age matched those of 33-year-old Khalid Alotaibi, who is accused of being part of a team that assassinated Mr Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate. Istanbul in 2018. There is a Turkish arrest warrant against Mr. Alotaibi and a red notice from Interpol.
Prosecutor General Remy Hetz said in a statement that a detailed verification of the detainee’s identity showed that the warrant did not apply to him. He was released on Wednesday.
The arrests briefly rekindled international speculation about the assassination, as Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sought to restore his international reputation.
Khashoggi, a leading Saudi writer and columnist, was assassinated in October 2018 after entering the consulate to obtain the necessary documents to marry his Turkish fianc. Upon entering, he was confronted by a team of Saudi agents who tried to persuade him to return to the kingdom, according to a report by a UN expert on the killings. When he refused, they killed him. His remains were never found.
An assessment by the Central Intelligence Agency following the assassination concluded that it may have been ordered by Prince Mohammed. In February, President Biden authorized the release of an intelligence report that concluded that Prince Mohammed had approved a plot to capture or kill Mr Khashoggi.
But the Saudis have called the killing a “rogue operation” and Prince Mohammed has denied that he ordered or knew about it.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a tour of several Gulf countries this week, stormed the Paris airport after stopping in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to meet Prince Mohammed.
Human rights groups, such as Amnesty International, have criticized Mr Macron and accused him of rehabilitating Prince Mohammed in the international arena. But Mr. Macron defended the meeting, Telling reporters Saudi Arabia was a key player in the region.
“You help Lebanon, maintain peace and stability in the Middle East. If you think, ‘We will no longer talk to Saudi Arabia,’ who is the most populous and most important country in the Gulf?” Mr. Macron said.
“It doesn’t mean I support, it doesn’t mean I forget, it doesn’t mean we don’t demand partners,” he added. “It’s only working for the benefit of our country and the region.”
Turkey’s investigation into Mr Khashoggi’s assassination is progressing slowly, with Saudi Arabia refusing to detain any of the accused.
A Saudi court has sentenced five people to death and three to life in prison for murder, but the death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment after Khashoggi’s son and his siblings pardoned the killers.
But access to the trial was limited, the names of those convicted were never made public, and rights groups rejected the process as a hoax.
