Wrong Man Arrested Over Khashoggi Killing, France Says

PARIS – A Saudi man arrested on suspicion of involvement in the assassination of disgruntled Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi has been released by French authorities a day later, saying Wednesday it was a case of misidentification.

French authorities arrested the man Tuesday at the Roissi-Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris because his name and age matched those of 33-year-old Khalid Alotaibi, who is accused of being part of a team that assassinated Mr Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate. Istanbul in 2018. There is a Turkish arrest warrant against Mr. Alotaibi and a red notice from Interpol.

Prosecutor General Remy Hetz said in a statement that a detailed verification of the detainee’s identity showed that the warrant did not apply to him. He was released on Wednesday.

The arrests briefly rekindled international speculation about the assassination, as Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sought to restore his international reputation.