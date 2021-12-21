Wrong to re-engage bank worker after loss of trust – Delhi HC said bypassing the tribunal’s decision

The court said that the customers place their trust in the bank officials and are trustworthy in them. Therefore, suspicion of misconduct and finding any evidence thereof is sufficient to uphold his dismissal.

The Delhi High Court, while quashing the order of the tribunal, continued the dismissal of a bank employee and held that it was wrong to re-engage a bank employee after breach of trust. At the same time, the court said that along with ensuring the integrity of the banking system, maintaining the confidence of the customers is a big responsibility of the banker.

A bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh of the Delhi High Court set aside an order of the Industrial Tribunal which had quashed the dismissal of a bank employee for transferring money to his personal accounts. The court said that the customers place their trust in the bank officials and are trustworthy in them. Therefore, suspicion of misconduct and finding any evidence thereof is sufficient to uphold his dismissal.

The Delhi High Court held that once trust is broken and that too by a bank towards one of its officers, it is not good. Therefore, even suspicion of misconduct in such a situation is sufficient for dismissal. At the same time, the court said that the court cannot forget the fact that the customers who visit the bank maintain good relations with the authorities. Therefore, it is their duty as well as the responsibility of the bank employees to protect the interests of their customers.

In fact, in the year 2010, SBI had sacked an employee looking after the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme. The employee was accused of allegedly depositing money in his personal accounts among customers. The matter was challenged in the Industrial Tribunal. But the tribunal quashed the dismissal on the ground that the bank had failed to produce proper evidence in the matter.

After which the matter was challenged in the High Court. The court, while hearing the matter, said that this matter is of a time when the use of computers in banks and the facilities of online banking were in the initial phase. Back then it was normal for customers to come to the bank daily to withdraw and deposit money. In this case the respondent misused his position for his personal gain and more than 5 lakh rupees were deposited in his account. However, it was later returned with interest.

The court said that no explanation can be given as to how so much money of the customers of the bank can be deposited and that too when the amount appears in the passbook of the said customers. The Court continued with the dismissal of the employee, saying that this may undermine the confidence of the customers in the bank. At the same time, the court directed the bank to give 20 lakh rupees to the respondent without any deduction by adding all types of provident fund and gratuity.