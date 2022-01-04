WTA-ATP Sania Mirza reaches quarterfinal with Ukraine partner Rohan Bopanna Ramkumar Ramanathan also register victories

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza made a great start to her career in the year 2022. She made it to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Doubles of the WTA 500 Tour being played in Adelaide on 4 January 2022.

For Sania, this win is also important because the first Grand Slam of the year, Australia Open, is to be played in Melbourne. She also won the Australian Open title in 2016 in women’s doubles. In such a situation, his victory can pave his way in the Australia Open.

At the same time, Tuesday was a good day for Indian male players as well. The pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna registered an easy victory in the ATP 250 Tour being played in Adelaide itself.

Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichnok made a spectacular comeback after losing the first set in the first round of the competition. The duo defeated the second seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the tournament.

With this win, both reached the quarter-finals. She will now face the winner of the match between Priscilla Hawn and Charlotte Kempners-Peakose of Australia and Shelby Rogers of America and Heather Watson of England in the quarterfinals.

India’s top men’s doubles player Rohan Bopanna paired up with India’s top men’s singles player, Ramkumar Ramanathan. The duo continued their dominance in the ATP 250 Adelaide event, beating Jamie Cerratani of America and Fernando Romboli of Brazil 6-2, 6-.

With this, Bopanna and Ramanathan entered the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s doubles. There both will face Nathaniel Lamons and Jackson Withrow of America. These two are playing as a pair for the first time on the ATP Tour.

Ramkumar later told PTI, ‘Our match was good. We both did good service and made good returns. We built a good coordination and stuck to the strategy. I am always happy to play with Bopanna who is a very experienced player.

Ramkumar had lost 4-6 6-7(7) to Holger Roon of Denmark in the men’s singles qualifiers. Players are preparing for the Australian Open from the competitions being played in Adelaide. The first Grand Slam of the year is to start in Melbourne from 17 January.