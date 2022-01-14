WTC Points Table After Test Series loss Team India out from top-4 points table World champion New Zealand also in worse condition

Team India has performed a complete of 9 matches thus far in the World Test Championship 2021-23. Out of those, he has gained 4 matches, whereas he has to face defeat in three. Two matches ended in attracts.

Team India misplaced the 3-match Test collection towards South Africa by 1-2. With this, his dream of profitable the Test collection in South Africa once more remained incomplete. Not solely this, he also needed to bear the brunt of shedding the collection in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 points table. Team India is now out of the top-4 in the points table of WTC (WTC 2021-23).

Earlier than the Test collection towards South Africa, Team India was at quantity two in the points table. On the similar time, after shedding the second Test match performed in Johannesburg, she slipped to quantity 4.

Now after struggling a defeat in Cape City, Team India has slipped one place to the fifth place. Team India has performed 3 collection thus far in the World Test Championship 2021-23. On this he performed 9 matches. Of those, he gained 4 matches, whereas he needed to face defeat in three. Two matches ended in attracts.

Team India slipped one place to quantity 5 in the WTC points table after shedding 2-1 towards South Africa. (Supply- ICC)

Sri Lanka is on the high of the points table for the World Test Championship 2021-23. He has performed 2 check matches thus far and has gained each. On the similar time, Australia is at quantity two after profitable 3 out of 4 matches. The condition of New Zealand, which gained the WTC 2019-21 title, is also dangerous. It’s ranked sixth, one place under India. He has performed a complete of 4 matches in two collection thus far. Of those, he has gained one and misplaced two. One match ended in a draw.

Speaking in regards to the Test collection between India and South Africa, Team India has misplaced the Test collection for the fourth time after profitable the primary match. This has occurred to him twice at house and twice overseas. Each at house and overseas, they’ve misplaced Test collection like this towards the identical groups (South Africa overseas and England at house).

General, earlier than this, Team India had misplaced the Test collection in 1984/85 by profitable the primary match towards England at house. Within the 12 months 2006/07, Team India misplaced the collection by profitable the primary Test in South Africa. Yr ????? In 2012/13, the collection was misplaced by profitable the primary Test towards England at house.