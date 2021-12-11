WTC Points Table India Steps Down to Number 4 Australia Beats England by 9 Wickets in First Ashes Test Joe Root Fails To Break Sachin Tendulkar Record

In the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, Sri Lanka is at first, Australia second, Pakistan third and Team India at fourth place.

In the first test match between Australia and England played at the Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane, the hosts defeated the guests by 9 wickets. With this, Australia has reached the second place in the points table of the World Test Championship (WTC). At the same time, India had to slip to the fourth place.

However, in terms of points, India still leads with 42 points. At the same time, the Kangaroo team has 12 points with this victory. This was his first match of the second edition of the World Test Championship. Sri Lanka is on the first position with 24 points and 100% winning percentage.

Now if we talk about the first Ashes Test, then England captain Joe Root, along with David Malan, saved the team from an innings defeat. But on the fourth day once again the whole team of England collapsed like a pack of cards. England had scored only 147 runs in the first innings, in reply Australia took a lead of 278 runs while scoring 425 runs.

After this Malan and Root handled England to some extent in the second innings and added 162 runs for the third wicket. But on the fourth day once again the whole team was able to add only 64 runs after this. In this way, England scored 297 runs in the second innings and Australia scored 20 runs for the loss of one wicket and won the match by 9 wickets.

Root missed breaking Sachin’s record

England captain Joe Root, who returned unbeaten on 86 on the third day, was expected to break Sachin Tendulkar’s 11-year-old record. They were just 22 runs away till yesterday but on the fourth day they could only manage to score three runs and went back to the pavilion. Actually this was the record for most Test runs in a calendar year.

Sachin had scored 1562 runs in 2010. Joe Root has got 1544 runs so far this year. At the same time, Ricky Ponting also scored 1544 runs in the year 2005. Apart from this, Root has now surpassed Michael Vaughan (1481 runs, in 2002) to become the highest Test run-scorer for England in a year.

Although he still has a chance to break the record of Master Blaster. The second Ashes Test match will be played from December 16 to 20 and the third Ashes from December 26 to 30. He is now just 19 runs away from breaking Sachin’s record. Also, England would like to make a tremendous comeback at the Adelaide Oval ground after going 1-0 down in this 5-Test series.