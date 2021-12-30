WTC Points Table team india gets maximum 54 points but below Pakistan despite Sri Lanka having most points

Australia is at the top of the points table for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. He has 36 marks. Sri Lanka is at number two. He has 24 points. Babar Azam-led Pakistan is at number three.

With defeating South Africa, Team India has 54 points in the World Test Championship 2021-23. They are the only team with more than 50 points. However, despite this, he is not at the top of the ICC points table.

Not only this, it is also below Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the points table. Let us know why the ICC has not given him a place at the top despite having the most points.

Australia is at the top of the points table for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. He has 36 marks. Sri Lanka is at number two. He has 24 points. Babar Azam-led Pakistan is at number three. He has 36 marks. West Indies team is at number 5. He has 12 marks.

New Zealand’s team has only 4 points at number six. England’s team has 6 points, but it is at number seven below New Zealand. South Africa is at number 8 and Bangladesh at number 9. These two teams do not have a single point.

In fact, the ICC has kept the winning percentage of teams to determine seniority in the points table of the World Test Championship 2021-23. For this reason, Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are above India despite having low points.

Under the World Test Championship 2021-23, Australia has played one series so far and has won all three matches. So his winning percentage is 100. Sri Lanka has also played a series. He also won both the matches of the series. His winning percentage is also 100.

Pakistan has played 2 series so far under the World Test Championship. It has played 4 matches. Of these, 3 are won and one is lost. Thus his winning percentage is 75. This is India’s third series in the World Test Championship. He has played 7 test matches so far.

Out of these, Team India has won 4, lost one, while 2 are left on the draw. Due to this his winning percentage is only 64.28. This is the reason why they are lower in the points table than these three teams. The winning percentage of West Indies, New Zealand and England is much less than India.