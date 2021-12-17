WWE After frequent blows when former champion finlay attack on The Great Khali private part with hammer Watch video of match

The Great Khali of India earned a lot of fame and name in World Wrestling Entertainment/WWE. He defeated the big legendary wrestlers. He also won the title of World Heavyweight Wrestler. At one point it was almost impossible to beat The Great Khali in the ring. However, one time former WWE Champion Finlay betrayed Khali in the match.

This match of Khali and Finlay took place in the year 2007. Khali started thrashing Finlay from the start of the match. Finlay tried to match Khali, but he did not get one in front of the Indian legend. Khali made him in a very bad condition by beating him.

There were no bets going on for Finlay. At one point, Finlay could barely stand. However, Finlay tried to make a comeback. They had attacked Khali’s feet. Finlay also put a chop on Khali. However, Khali had no problem with it.

He started kicking on Finlay. Later, Khali chops Finlay and then attacks with a kick. Khali continued to attack the former United States Champion at ringside. During this, Finlay kicked Khali on the head, but to no avail.

Khali hits a brilliant chop. This chop of Khali proved to be very dangerous too. Khali also locked Finlay in a submission move, but the Babyface Superstar was saved by touching the ropes. Khali then targeted Finlay’s stunted partner Hornsvogel and threw him out of the ring.

Khali then chops Finlay and hits a body slam. Meanwhile, Finlay tries to hit Khali with a hammer, but the Indian wrestler gets noticed. After this, Khali beat up Finlay a lot. Then Hornsvogel attacked Khali’s private part from behind.

The Great Khali could not stand the attack from behind. He fell in the ring. The referee then began to count, but Khali could not stand and the referee declared Finlay the winner.

It was a big win for Finlay. Later, Finlay and Hornsvogel celebrated their victory together. On the other hand, The Great Khali was quite disappointed with his defeat.