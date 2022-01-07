WWE back in Glens Falls



GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a rumble in the ring this weekend at Cool Insuring Arena. On Saturday, the WWE Supershow is back in Glens Falls for the first time in over two years. Professional wrestlers like Drew McIntyre, who recently spoke to NEWS10 about the match, and Roman Reigns will duke it out at Cool Insuring Arena.

That’s not all. The first full weekend of the new year is a bit on the quiet side, but you can still amp it up at venues like The Strand Theatre, Tannery Pond and The Park Theater. There’s always a show on in the North Country.

Jan. 6 vigil about accountability, consequence and Elise Stefanik



Whatever your tastes, it’s a wintery weekend for them. Early snow should halt by midday Friday, with temperatures hitting a high of 32. On Saturday, that number will drop down to around 26, bouncing back to 35 on Sunday with some wintery mix conditions.

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Jan. 7

Lake George Winterfest

What: Wristbands give access to restaurant and hotel discounts, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and winter activities like snowmobiling or cross-country skiing. Runs through the winter.

Wristbands give access to restaurant and hotel discounts, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and winter activities like snowmobiling or cross-country skiing. Runs through the winter. When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9, and until March 11 Where: Lake George

Fish Fry at Lake George American Legion

What: American Legion Post 374 in the village of Lake George hosts a community fish fry. Chicken tenders also available.

American Legion Post 374 in the village of Lake George hosts a community fish fry. Chicken tenders also available. When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7

5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 Where: Lake George American Legion Post 374, 3932 Route 9L, Lake George

Glens Falls Hospital’s annual job fairs an answer to 300+ open positions

READ Also Coronavirus infection on spread in children in High Vaccinated Countries

Adirondack Thunder vs. Maine Mariners

What: Adirondack Thunder hockey game in Glens Falls, against the visiting Maine Mariners. The arena is also hosting a coat donation drive in collaboration with Fidelis Care.

Adirondack Thunder hockey game in Glens Falls, against the visiting Maine Mariners. The arena is also hosting a coat donation drive in collaboration with Fidelis Care. When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for season ticket holders, 6 p.m. for the general public; 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Dec. 7

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for season ticket holders, 6 p.m. for the general public; 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Dec. 7 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Strand Theatre: David Bowie Tribute

What: The Strand House Band, featuring Alan Dunham, Jonathan Newell, Marc Clayton, Ernie LaRouche and Michael Craner, playing a David Bowie tribute show. $10 admission, cash or check only. Reservations can be made by phone at (518) 832-3484. All attendees must wear masks.

The Strand House Band, featuring Alan Dunham, Jonathan Newell, Marc Clayton, Ernie LaRouche and Michael Craner, playing a David Bowie tribute show. $10 admission, cash or check only. Reservations can be made by phone at (518) 832-3484. All attendees must wear masks. When: 7:30 – 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7

7:30 – 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

Park Theater: The Brit Pack

What: An authentic British Invasion band visits Glens Falls with a roster of music from artists like The Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and many more. $25-30 admission.

An authentic British Invasion band visits Glens Falls with a roster of music from artists like The Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and many more. $25-30 admission. When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. showtime Friday, Jan. 7

7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. showtime Friday, Jan. 7 Where: Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

Warren County accepts 5-day quarantine rules in COVID update



North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 8

Lake George Winterfest

What: Wristbands give access to restaurant and hotel discounts, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and winter activities like snowmobiling or cross-country skiing. Runs through the winter.

Wristbands give access to restaurant and hotel discounts, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and winter activities like snowmobiling or cross-country skiing. Runs through the winter. When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9, and until March 11 Where: Lake George

Strand Theatre: Friends Day 2022

What: Event featuring Newell Prog, Kevin Maynard and Shu. $10 admission, all proceeds benefit the Strand Theatre.

Event featuring Newell Prog, Kevin Maynard and Shu. $10 admission, all proceeds benefit the Strand Theatre. When: 7 – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8

7 – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

WWE Supershow comes to Glens Falls

What: WWE wrestling returns to Cool Insuring Arena for the first time in over two years. Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and King Woods versus Roman Reigns and Jey and Jimmy Urso. Tickets can be purchased through the arena or the SeatGeek app.

WWE wrestling returns to Cool Insuring Arena for the first time in over two years. Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and King Woods versus Roman Reigns and Jey and Jimmy Urso. Tickets can be purchased through the arena or the SeatGeek app. When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Essex County sees over 3x more COVID cases over New Year’s weekend



Lake George Winterfest

What: Wristbands give access to restaurant and hotel discounts, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and winter activities like snowmobiling or cross-country skiing. Runs through the winter.

Wristbands give access to restaurant and hotel discounts, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and winter activities like snowmobiling or cross-country skiing. Runs through the winter. When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9, and until March 11 Where: Lake George

The Depot: Brunch with Bob in Cambridge

What: Ryan Leddick plays a folk-rock fusion breakfast show at The Depot.

Ryan Leddick plays a folk-rock fusion breakfast show at The Depot. When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Paint & Sip at World Awareness Children’s Museum

What: It’s penguin day at the World Awareness Children’s Museum’s Paint & Sip series. Local artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber leads the session. Admission is $20 per child/adult duo, plus $5 for each additional child and $10 per additional adult. Call to reserve a spot at (518) 793-2773, ext. 305.

It’s penguin day at the World Awareness Children’s Museum’s Paint & Sip series. Local artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber leads the session. Admission is $20 per child/adult duo, plus $5 for each additional child and $10 per additional adult. Call to reserve a spot at (518) 793-2773, ext. 305. When: 1 – 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

1 – 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 Where: World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls

Mail carriers, medical staff and more needed at North Country job fair



Strand Theatre: Free Movie Matinee – “Amadeus”

What: Screening of “Amadeus” for free at the Strand Theatre. All attendees must wear masks.

Screening of “Amadeus” for free at the Strand Theatre. All attendees must wear masks. When: 2 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

2 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

Tannery Pond Center: Dave Maswick and Joel Brown

What: Live folk rock music at Tannery Pond Center’s Winter Coffeehouse concert series. $15 advance admission, $20 at the door. Refreshments will be onsite courtesy of Izzy’s Market and Deli. Complementary coffee and other beverages. Call the box office at (518) 251-2505, ext. 128.

Live folk rock music at Tannery Pond Center’s Winter Coffeehouse concert series. $15 advance admission, $20 at the door. Refreshments will be onsite courtesy of Izzy’s Market and Deli. Complementary coffee and other beverages. Call the box office at (518) 251-2505, ext. 128. When: 3 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

3 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 Where: Tannery Pond Center, 228 Main St., North Creek

Guided hike at Point au Roche State Park