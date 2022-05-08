World

WWE Hall of Famer arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash in Florida

10 hours ago
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Schick was arrested in Florida in response to a fatal DUI car accident he was involved in earlier this year.

Ormond Beach police arrested Sich on Friday in connection with a deadly altercation since March 25.

Sich rear-end Julian Lafrancis Lester, 75, who was stopped at a traffic light. Lester was taken to a hospital, where he died the same day.

Saich was thought to have been drinking alcohol at the time of the crash, police said. The toxicology report found that his blood alcohol at the time of the collision was 0.280, which is 3 1/2 times the legal limit, Fox 35 reported.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sich was arrested in Florida earlier this year in response to a fatal car accident involving him.

(Volusia County Correction)

Hall of Fame Inductor Sunny joined WWE 2011 Hall of Fame Induction on April 2, 2011 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by George Napolitano / Filmmagic)

Against him was a calculation of DUI that caused death, a count of deaths while driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, four counts of DUI causing a person to be injured and three counts of DUI property damage.

Hall of Fame Inductor Sunny attended the 2011 WWE Hall of Fame Induction on April 3, 2011 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson / Getty Images)

Was released on the Sytch bond, which was set at $ 227,500 according to WESH.

