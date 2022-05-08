WWE Hall of Famer arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash in Florida



WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Schick was arrested in Florida in response to a fatal DUI car accident he was involved in earlier this year.

Ormond Beach police arrested Sich on Friday in connection with a deadly altercation since March 25.

Sich rear-end Julian Lafrancis Lester, 75, who was stopped at a traffic light. Lester was taken to a hospital, where he died the same day.

Saich was thought to have been drinking alcohol at the time of the crash, police said. The toxicology report found that his blood alcohol at the time of the collision was 0.280, which is 3 1/2 times the legal limit, Fox 35 reported.

Against him was a calculation of DUI that caused death, a count of deaths while driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, four counts of DUI causing a person to be injured and three counts of DUI property damage.

Was released on the Sytch bond, which was set at $ 227,500 according to WESH.