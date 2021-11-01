WWE inks deal with Fox and Bento Box to launch NFT marketplace



New Delhi: Major wrestling organisation WWE has inked a deal with Blockchain Creative Labs to launch an NFT marketplace soon. It is an exclusive multi-year agreement for licensed digital WWE tokens and collectibles.

Blockchain Creative Labs is the new non-fungible token (NFT) business and creative studio formed by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment. The partnership marks Blockchain Creative Labs’ first-ever content alliance with an external property beyond FOX.

In its collaboration with Blockchain Creative Labs, WWE will create authentic NFTs for the company’s entire catalog of digital assets, including WWE superstars and iconic moments from past and present. It will also include premier events like SummerSlam and Wrestlemania.







The token and collectibles will be powered by Eluvio blockchain technology, which is eco-friendly. However, the token will be interoperable across Ethereum and other blockchains.

“Blockchain Creative Labs has quickly become a leader in the space with an incredible executive team that understands the NFT arena and its potential,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

The upcoming marketplace will serve as a hub for consumers to purchase, trade, sell and store digital tokens. Fans need to create a WWE digital wallet through Eluvio, enabling them to purchase collectibles using fiat currency or cryptos.

However, the name and date of the marketplace has not been finalised and will be launched soon, a WWE spokesperson told ETMarkets.com.

“Blockchain Creative Labs is excited to partner with WWE in launching its official NFT ecosystem. We know WWE’s passionate fan community will love owning authentic digital goods across the organization’s creative universe — from past and present stars to classic, culture-defining moments,” the spokesperson said.

NFT Studio is about enabling fans to own NFTs and tokens that carry utility and social clout directly from the creators and brands they are passionate about, said Scott Greenberg, CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs and Co-Founder and CEO of Bento Box Entertainment.

