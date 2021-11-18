WWE Survivor Series 2021 sasha banks rhea ripley liv morgan queen zelina bianca bilair will be look forward in PPV full schedule of event sony ten

WWE Survivor Series 2021 will be held in Brooklyn on Sunday, November 21. It will be broadcast in India on Monday, November 22. In this event, from Sasha Banks to Bianca Belair, all eyes will be on many female wrestlers.

Survivor Series, a new and grand event of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is about to start soon. This will be the next PPV (Pay Per View) event. Many women wrestlers are going to have a special eye in this grand event. Which includes names from Sasha Banks to Bianca Belair.

The event will begin Sunday, November 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. These events will be telecast in India on Monday, November 22 at 5.30 am. The main show can be telecast in India from 6.30 am on the same day.

All eyes will be on these women wrestlers

Bianca Belair: Bianca was last seen at Crown Jewel. He had a great performance alongside Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. She has once again proved her mettle by making a place in the SmackDown Women’s team of Survivor Series.

Rhea RipleyThe current Women’s Tag Team Champion, Rhea is one of the biggest contenders for the title of WWE Women’s Champion. All eyes will be on his performance in the 2021 Survivor Series.

Sasha BanksRecently, he was seen in a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel alongside Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. He is also called The Boss. All the eyes of the fans will be on his performance in Survivor Series.

Liv Morgan: Liv Morgan recently defeated Rhea Ripley, Janilla Vega, Carmella and Bianca Belair in a five-fatal match. She is being seen as the strongest female contestant in Survivor Series.

Queen Zelina or Zelina Vega: Queen Gelina or Gelina Vega who was recently given this name during the Crown Jewel. She made a historic comeback by winning the final of the Queen’s Crown tournament. After this she was called Queen Gelina. Fans will surely be excited to see him at Survivor Series after that performance.

Watch the full Survivor Series schedule here.

5-on-5 men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: team raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Overens, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory) (with MVP) vs. team smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and TBA) (with Madcap Moss)

(Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Overens, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory) (with MVP) vs. (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and TBA) (with Madcap Moss) 5-on-5 women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: team raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Gelina) Vs. team smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Schottzy, Natalya and TBA)

(Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Gelina) Vs. (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Schottzy, Natalya and TBA) Champion vs. Champion Singles Match: Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Champion)

Champion vs. Champion Singles Match: Big E (WWE Champion) vs Roman Reigns (Universe Champion with Paul Heyman)

Champions vs. Champions Tag Team Match: RK Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs The Usos (Jay Uso & Jimmy Uso) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

Champion vs. Champion Singles Match: Damian Priest (US Champion) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental Champion with Rick Booges)

The event can be telecast on Sony Sports Network’s Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu). Apart from this, you can also watch live broadcasts on Sony Liv app.