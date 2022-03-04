Sports

WWE terminates deal with Russian broadcaster

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
WWE terminates deal with Russian broadcaster
Written by admin
WWE terminates deal with Russian broadcaster

WWE terminates deal with Russian broadcaster

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Following the lead of the NHL, EA Sports and others, WWE severed ties with Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

In a press release this morning, WWE announced the decision to immediately stop the match, end their partnership with a Russian-sports network and cut off Russia’s access to WWE network services.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Undertaker then started aiming for the WWE Hall of Fame.

Undertaker then started aiming for the WWE Hall of Fame.
(Business Wire)

“WWE has canceled its partnership with the Russian broadcaster Match and immediately shut down the WWE network in Russia,” the statement said.

All WWE events, including live broadcasts and archival footage, are gone from Russian television. This means that Russians, who traditionally have a strong interest in WWE, will not have access to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event – WWE’s signature pay-per-view – scheduled for April 2nd and 3rd in Dallas.

WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson speaks at a press conference on January 8, 2014 to announce the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater in Win Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson speaks at a press conference on January 8, 2014 to announce the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater in Win Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

“The move removes Russian access to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly. Raw,SmackDown And NXT The show, along with its on-demand library and all its premium live events WrestleMania 38, Company statement added.

WWE’s choice to withdraw programming from Russia comes just a week after the country invaded Ukraine, despite requests from countries around the world, including the United States, to refrain from doing so.

WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson speaks at a press conference on January 8, 2014 to announce the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater in Win Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson speaks at a press conference on January 8, 2014 to announce the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater in Win Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

READ Also  Ind vs Pak 1st time Team India lost by 10 wickets in T20 International Pakistan beat India for 4th time in ICC tournaments T20 World Cup All Records you want know

Now we are eagerly waiting for the Russians to tap out.

#WWE #terminates #deal #Russian #broadcaster

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment