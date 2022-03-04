WWE terminates deal with Russian broadcaster



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Following the lead of the NHL, EA Sports and others, WWE severed ties with Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

In a press release this morning, WWE announced the decision to immediately stop the match, end their partnership with a Russian-sports network and cut off Russia’s access to WWE network services.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“WWE has canceled its partnership with the Russian broadcaster Match and immediately shut down the WWE network in Russia,” the statement said.

All WWE events, including live broadcasts and archival footage, are gone from Russian television. This means that Russians, who traditionally have a strong interest in WWE, will not have access to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event – WWE’s signature pay-per-view – scheduled for April 2nd and 3rd in Dallas.

“The move removes Russian access to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly. Raw,SmackDown And NXT The show, along with its on-demand library and all its premium live events WrestleMania 38, Company statement added.

WWE’s choice to withdraw programming from Russia comes just a week after the country invaded Ukraine, despite requests from countries around the world, including the United States, to refrain from doing so.

Now we are eagerly waiting for the Russians to tap out.