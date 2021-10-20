www Hulu com Activate | Activate Hulu on Your Roku, Firestick Devices



Walt Disney Company together with Comcast operates a video streaming platform under the name Hulu. It allows the users to view on-demand videos and entertainment shows for U.S. broadcast networks. It also telecast various live shows, series, movies, and news and sports channels. To access these channels on your device, you have to first activate the device at hulu.com/activate for its services. The users have to first subscribe to the Hulu streaming service and then follow up with the process of activation. You can watch the top quality digital content on the Hulu platform.

There are several devices on which you can stream Hulu video content. You can stream anytime, anywhere on these devices after following up with the subscription and activation process. For streaming the Hulu videos, you have to arrange an active internet connection. It also allows you to save and download the videos and watch them later even if you do not have an internet connection.

Check the Hulu Supportable Devices and Activate it At hulu.com/activate

You can watch and enjoy Hulu videos on several devices. You have to arrange a smart and compatible device that can successfully telecast the video content of Hulu. Below is the list of devices that are compatible with Hulu streaming services:

Android TV

Apple TV

LG Smart TV (Web OS 3.5+)

Samsung Smart TV (Model 2016 or newer)

Android Phones and Tablets (5.0 and newer)

Amazon Fire TV

Google Chromecast

iPhone and iPads (with iOS 10 or newer)

Nintendo

Play Station (PS3, PS4, PS5, or newer)

Roku

VIZIO Smart TV (Model 2016 or newer)

Web Browsers (Latest Version)

Xbox

Where You Can Get The Code To Activate Your Device?

Activating the device with an activation code is necessary to watch and enjoy the streaming services. You can even activate more than one device, from the same account by using the activation code. You can find the activation code, by downloading the Hulu application on your device. The login to the app will provide you with the activation code, which you have to type at the official Hulu link hulu.com/activate.

Hulu always maintains the security of your device as it generates different codes for different accounts. You can activate any device using the code corresponding to your subscription plan.

Step Wise Process For Hulu Registration and Activation

To continue with the process of activation for telecasting the Hulu videos, you have to first complete the registration process. Make sure that you have an active internet connection while following up with the process of activation. Arrange a compatible device on which you want to stream Hulu videos. If the device is not supportable by Hulu then you may encounter failure in the activation process.

Downloading and Registration of Hulu App

The first step is to register a valid account on the Hulu application. For downloading the app, make sure that you always prefer an authorized way. An unauthorized link for downloading the app may result in an error at the time of registration and activation at hulu.com/activate. Follow the registration process below:

Switch ON your device. Now go to the App Store, Play Store or Channel Store on your device. Search for the Hulu app. When the app appears in the search results, hit the download button corresponding to it. Launch the app and wait for its installation. Now, open the app. The home page will appear. Click on the Sign-up button. Enter your details, including name, password, email Id, location, etc. Go with the flow of the instructions and finish the process of registration. Now, log in using your credentials. On successful login, you will receive a unique code for activation at hulu.com/activate. Remember the code or make a note of it for future use. Now, follow the steps of activation.

Activating Your Device For Hulu Streaming Services

After completing the registration process successfully, now you have to perform the activation steps. To activate the device, make sure that you are using an active internet connection. Also, make sure that both the devices (the one on which you want to activate and the other on which you will submit the code) connect to the same network for successful results. Perform the steps below for activation at hulu.com/activate:

Now, open another device. Open the web browser on your device. Use the latest version of the browser to activate the device. Type the link hulu.com/activate, and hit the enter key. It will direct you to an official Hulu page for activation. Enter the activation code in the blank field under the title “Activate Your Device”. Make sure you enter the exact code for successful results. Click on the “Activate” button. Wait for the system to match the code and display a success message. You can now stream unlimited Hulu videos without any interruption.

How To Activate Hulu On Roku – Play Unlimited Hulu Videos On Your Roku Device

Follow up with the registration process and then activate the Hulu on your Roku device. Roku is well suited to telecast all the streaming videos and media content of Hulu. Perform the following steps to activate the Hulu on your Roku device at hulu.com/activate.

Switch ON your Roku device. Now, take the remote of your Roku TV. Go to the Home Screen of the device and hit the ‘OK’ button. Next Step, locate and visit to the Channel store in your device. Click on “Add Channel”. Hit the OK button. The screen will display you other options. Search for the Hulu channel and launch it in your device. Now, as perform the login operation, and the system will display you a unique code for activation. Make a note of this code for future use. Now, open the browser in your computer or PC. Type the link hulu.com/activate. The screen will display you a blank field for to type the activation code. Enter the code there, and wait for the screen to show a success message. Now, you can seamlessly stream the Hulu videos on your Roku TV.

How To Activate Hulu On Firestick – Streaming And Activating Firestick For Hulu Services

To stream the Hulu videos on Firestick, you have to first download the Roku on your device using the channel store. Then activate it at hulu.com/activate. Follow the process for activation below:

Switch ON your computer. Now, Switch ON your Firestick. Go to the Home Page. Navigate to the top-left hand side of the home page and locate the search option. Enter Hulu in the search option to dowonload the Hulu application. Hit the “Get” button for the download to start. Launch the application. Now, perform the login operation. You can login using the email address and the password corresponding to your account. You can also login online by visiting Hulu official site. As soon as you login, it will generate and display an activation code. Now, open the browser. Make sure that you are working with latest version of the browser. Type the link hulu.com/activate. Enter the activation code in the blank field and hit the Activate buton. The system will start processing the successful match of the activation code on your Firestick and display a success message. You can stream the Hulu videos unlimited on your FireStick.

How To Activate Hulu On Samsung TV – Watch and Enjoy Hulu on Samsung TV

To stream the Hulu videos in your Samsung TV, you have to login to your Samsung account and then activate it online on hulu.com/activate. Upon successful activation, you can enjoy seamless videos without any interruption. Follow the steps below:

Switch ON your Samsung TV. Go to the Home Screen using the TV remote and click on the ‘OK’ button. Next Step, locate and visit to the Channel store in your device. Click on “Add Channel”. Select the OK button. Go to the Search bar and type “Hulu” for the Hulu channel and launch it in your TV. Now login to your account by entering your name and password. The system will display you a unique code to activate your device. Remember the code or make a note of this code for future use. Now, open the browser in your computer or PC. Type the link hulu.com/activate. The screen will display you a blank field for to type the activation code. Enter the code there, and wait for the screen to show a success message. Now, you can seamlessly stream the Hulu videos on your Samsung TV.

Activation Issues at hulu.com/activate

There are times when you complete the registration process, but you encounter a failure in the activation process. In such cases, perform the fixing steps below: