www.kanopy.com/tv
- Get the Kanopy app on your Roku device.
- Note down the Kanopy activation code from TV screen.
- Go to kanopy.com/tv on your PC or mobile browser.
- Enter the code.
- Click Next.
Link Your Kanopy Account using kanopy.com/link
- Visit kanopy.com/link from any web browser.
- Choose Link Your Device.
- Log into your Kanopy account
- Enter the code.
- TV screen will be automatically refresh
- Click Get Started.
How to Sign up for Kanopy Account?
- Using any browser, go to www.kanopy.com on your PC.
- Click on Get Started Button.
- Choose your library name from the list.
- Enter your library card number & password/PIN.
- Fill account details are required.
- You will receive verification link on your registered email address.
- You’re ready to start watching on Kanopy!
How to Watch Kanopy on Amazon Fire TV?
- Download the Kanopy app on Amazon Fire TV.
- Launch the Kanopy app.
- You will see an activation code on your TV screen.
- Go to www.kanopy.com/link from web browser.
- Enter the code.
How to Watch Kanopy on Smart TV?
- Go to Google Play Store on your smart TV.
- Install the Kanopy from play store.
- Launch the Kanopy app.
- Get the activation code from your TV screen.
- Visit kanopy.com/link using PC or Mobile browser.
- Enter the code.
How to Watch Kanopy on Samsung Smart TV?
- Download the Kanopy app on your Samsung Smart TV.
- Launch the Kanopy app on your Samsung TV.
- Write down the activation code from TV screen.
- Using any browser, go to kanopy.com/link on your PC.
- Enter the code.
