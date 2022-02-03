www.kanopy.com/tv

Information Tech

  1. Get the Kanopy app on your Roku device.
  2. Note down the Kanopy activation code from TV screen.
  3. Go to kanopy.com/tv on your PC or mobile browser.
  4. Enter the code.
  5. Click Next.
Link Your Kanopy Account using kanopy.com/link

Contents hide
1 Link Your Kanopy Account using kanopy.com/link
1.1 How to Sign up for Kanopy Account?
1.2 How to Watch Kanopy on Amazon Fire TV?
1.3 How to Watch Kanopy on Smart TV?
1.4 How to Watch Kanopy on Samsung Smart TV?
  1. Visit kanopy.com/link from any web browser.
  2. Choose Link Your Device.
  3. Log into your Kanopy account
  4. Enter the code.
  5. TV screen will be automatically refresh
  6. Click Get Started.

How to Sign up for Kanopy Account?

  1. Using any browser, go to www.kanopy.com on your PC.
  2. Click on Get Started Button.
  3. Choose your library name from the list.
  4. Enter your library card number & password/PIN.
  5. Fill account details are required.
  6. You will receive verification link on your registered email address.
  7. You’re ready to start watching on Kanopy!

How to Watch Kanopy on Amazon Fire TV?

  • Download the Kanopy app on Amazon Fire TV.
  • Launch the Kanopy app.
  • You will see an activation code on your TV screen.
  • Go to www.kanopy.com/link from web browser.
  • Enter the code.

How to Watch Kanopy on Smart TV?

  • Go to Google Play Store on your smart TV.
  • Install the Kanopy from play store.
  • Launch the Kanopy app.
  • Get the activation code from your TV screen.
  • Visit kanopy.com/link using PC or Mobile browser.
  • Enter the code.

How to Watch Kanopy on Samsung Smart TV?

  • Download the Kanopy app on your Samsung Smart TV.
  • Launch the Kanopy app on your Samsung TV.
  • Write down the activation code from TV screen.
  • Using any browser, go to kanopy.com/link on your PC.
  • Enter the code.
